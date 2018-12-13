Many area schools are searching for ways to combat the ever increasing presence of bullying within their buildings and St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington is no exception.
In an effort to stop the flood of childhood bullying, St. Paul searched for a program that would supplement the message of Christ’s love and forgiveness for all. They found that in DJ Edwards, local pastor, magician, and motivational speaker, and his newly advented program BAM!
On Friday, Nov. 30, St. Paul welcomed Pastor Edwards to their gymnasium where he led the students through the message of BAM!: Be Your Best. Aim for Your Goals. Move Forward.
BAM! is a program designed to get students to talk to one another, to see that they are part of a larger community and to understand that each person in that community is a unique, valuable, and integral to the success of the community.
Edwards weaves his message seamlessly into his magic performance, encouraging students to actively participate in activities that showcase individual skills necessary to a group’s success: basketball shootouts, races, and more. It is the unique attributes of individuals coupled with others’ complementary attributes that build kinship and prosperity.
As Friday’s assembly progressed and Edwards detailed more of the program’s message to the audience, students seemed to share moments of understanding. One of the most pivotal moments in the assembly is when Pastor Edwards taught students how to throw BAMerangs. The foam BAMerangs’ coasted through the air, skimming above the heads of the students in the stands before sailing back to the student performers.
Sometimes the BAMerangs skittered off-course, softly striking the shoulder of a watchful child, and sometimes the BAMerangs faltered and flopped to the floor several feet too soon. In the same way that the BAMerangs went out into the crowd, hovering and often touching others, Edwards explained, so also do the words and the actions of every person go out into the world to touch and affect those in our community before they find their way back.
This is the message that St. Paul hopes to embrace and communicate with its students. By being one’s best self, aiming for goals, and moving forward in achieving those goals, one has an opportunity to build self-esteem, confidence, caring, and kindness for oneself and all the many people in one’s community.
St. Paul hopes to use the BAM! program to help students identify the valuable and worthy differences in those around them — not to exclude them, but to include them because different does not mean disposable; different means desirable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.