Bands, floats taking part in Flag Festival Parade

This story originally appeared in the July 4, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

E. J. McKinney, Jr. has been appointed chairman of the street parade to be held Saturday, July 19th, in connection with the Fourth Annual Flag Festival sponsored by the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce. Although his plans are just beginning to be carried out, there is already ample evidence that the parade this year will surpass anything in recent years.

Mr. McKinney has announced that the parade will be in two sections. The first section will consist of commercial floats and decorated vehicles belonging to children. The second section will be composed of Home Guard units from various towns in this section of the state, along with a detachment of soldiers and their field equipment from Fort Leonard Wood.

Music and color will be added to the parade by bands from Poplar Bluff, Puxico, Bonne Terre, Leadwood. Flat River, Ste. Genevieve, Ironton, Esther, and Elvins, as well as the Farmington and Fredericktown Drum & Bugle Corps. The children from the Presbyterian Orphanage will also participate as flag bearers.