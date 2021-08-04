Bands, floats taking part in Flag Festival Parade

This story originally appeared in the July 4, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
E. J. McKinney, Jr. has been appointed chairman of the street parade to be held Saturday, July 19th, in connection with the Fourth Annual Flag Festival sponsored by the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce. Although his plans are just beginning to be carried out, there is already ample evidence that the parade this year will surpass anything in recent years.
Mr. McKinney has announced that the parade will be in two sections. The first section will consist of commercial floats and decorated vehicles belonging to children. The second section will be composed of Home Guard units from various towns in this section of the state, along with a detachment of soldiers and their field equipment from Fort Leonard Wood.
Music and color will be added to the parade by bands from Poplar Bluff, Puxico, Bonne Terre, Leadwood. Flat River, Ste. Genevieve, Ironton, Esther, and Elvins, as well as the Farmington and Fredericktown Drum & Bugle Corps. The children from the Presbyterian Orphanage will also participate as flag bearers.
The business houses are particularly urged to plan their entries for the parade now. The floats may be constructed by the individuals or may be ordered from a professional decorator who will be on hand for the event.
This year's Flag Festival will start on Monday, July 14th and extend through the week, closing on Saturday night, July 19th. The Buckeye State shows will be here all week, and special events are being planned for each evening. The grand climax will come on Saturday, with the parade and the close of Sales Day being held during the afternoon. Pappy Cheshire and his famous Hillbilly Band will be here for a nationwide broadcast from the show grounds Saturday night.
Pappy will be accompanied by the Duke of Paducah, an added attraction this year. Profiting from the experience of last year, the Jaycees will have plenty of seats for all who wish them this year.
Start making your plans now and reserve the week of July 14-19 for the Fourth Annual Flag Festival.