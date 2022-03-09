Bank cashier at Potosi ends life on Sunday

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 22, 1932, of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Frank J. Flynn, 58 years old, cashier of the Washington Community Bank at Potosi, was found dead with a bullet wound in the head shortly before noon Sunday.

The body was found by Flynn’s sister, Mrs. J.B. Boyer, at whose home he lived, in his former residence, which has been vacant several years. A revolver, which he kept in his desk at the bank, was clutched in his hand.

Flynn left his sister’s home at 8 o’clock saying that he was going to mass. When he failed to return, Mrs. Boyer and her daughter started a search.

John F. Evans, president of the bank ascribed Flynn’s act to ill health and despondency. Evans said Flynn’s accounts at the bank are in order but stated the cashier had worried because of failing health and had spoken of taking a vacation in February.

Flynn, a widower, had been connected with the bank for 31 years and for the last 15 years was cashier. In addition to several sisters and brothers, he is survived by a daughter, Miss Rushia Lee Flynn of St. Louis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0