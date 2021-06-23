Bankers discuss installation of service charge

“One source of revenue overlooked by county banks,” said Mr. Kelly, “is the interest float charge. By float I mean the time items on points outside your town are in process of collection. If a customer comes into your bank and deposits a check on any point outside your town and you credit it immediately to his account, it is equivalent to lending him the amount of the check for the actual time that is required to get returns on the item, without interest. The time required to get such return varies from three to ten days depending upon the distance. It is therefore no more than fair that your customer reimburses you for the actual time the item is outstanding, at the rate of 6 percent per annum. Large city banks have been following this practice for years and imposing the interest float charge upon every local customer, individual firm, or corporation, regardless of whether the balance on deposit is $50 or $500,000.”