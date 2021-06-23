Bankers discuss installation of service charge

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 2, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
How county banks may become sounder and stronger through installation of reasonable charges for services performed was explained in an address delivered last Friday nite at the Country Club at Farmington by Leo D. Kelly, vice-president of the Mercantile Commerce Bank and Trust Co. of St. Louis.
About eighty bankers were in attendance, representing St. Francois, Iron, Madison and Washington counties and sine the evening was rather warm, the meeting was conducted out in the open air with coats off. Following Mr. Kelly’s address, a committee of eight men, composed of two bankers from each of the two counties represented, was appointed to consider the question of installing service charges in the banks of the four counties. This committee will study the matter thoroughly and report its recommendations at a future meeting to be held in Ironton in August.
Mr. Kelly, who has devoted much time to the study of the service charge and observation of its success in banks scattered throughout the country, disclosed that banks in general are faced with the necessity of doing business by more modern methods. The recent drastic economic changes, he said, have so reduced the earning capacity of banks, it becomes necessary to make reasonable charges for services performed.
“The service charge” declared the speaker, “is the logical answer to the present troubles of the county banker. The bank is primarily a service institution and is justly entitled to a small charge for its services. It is a well-known fact that banks have been performing too many free services. Many times, they go to considerable expense to serve their customers and never as a penny in compensation.
“I do not advocate more than a reasonable charge, fixed on a cost basis, because we bankers want to serve our customers in the best way possible at minimum cost to them. I am happy to say that customers of banks everywhere, when the matter is explained to them, see the justice of the charge, and willingly pay it. They do not want their bank to lose nickels and dimes here and there on the business they transact for them. As a matter of fact, the charges paid by an individual amount to little, but the aggregate from all customers means considerable to the financial success of the bank.”
Mr. Kelly astounded some of his hearers by asserting that banks in general, which do not have a service charge, lose money on 75 percent of their accounts and that whatever profits are secured come from the other 25 percent. It is manifestly unfair, he argued, to have the good customers make up the losses of the others. The logical and sensible way to handle the matter, he said, was to treat all customers alike and let each pay for any service he gets.
“One source of revenue overlooked by county banks,” said Mr. Kelly, “is the interest float charge. By float I mean the time items on points outside your town are in process of collection. If a customer comes into your bank and deposits a check on any point outside your town and you credit it immediately to his account, it is equivalent to lending him the amount of the check for the actual time that is required to get returns on the item, without interest. The time required to get such return varies from three to ten days depending upon the distance. It is therefore no more than fair that your customer reimburses you for the actual time the item is outstanding, at the rate of 6 percent per annum. Large city banks have been following this practice for years and imposing the interest float charge upon every local customer, individual firm, or corporation, regardless of whether the balance on deposit is $50 or $500,000.”
A chart showing the interest float charge to any point in the U.S. was distributed among the audience. A number of other service charges were enumerated and explained by Mr. Kelly touching on checking accounts, savings accounts, and other banking services.
At the conclusion of the meeting, which was presided over by Mr. O.W. Ramsey, president of the St. Francois County Bankers Association, sandwiches, tea, and ice cream were served. Mr. Kelly was accompanied by W.O. Crawford and G.V. Kenton, also members of the Mercantile Commerce Bank and Trust Company.