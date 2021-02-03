 Skip to main content
Banner art contest deadline extended
Banner art contest deadline extended

Banner art contest deadline extended

Because of last week's inclement weather that resulted in school closures across the Parkland, the ART Blooms Banner design contest deadline has been extended to Friday.

 File photo

The recent snow days have resulted in the ART Blooms Banner design contest to be extended beyond the original deadline of Jan. 29.

The new deadline is Friday.

Interested students can submit art to the Farmington Library at 101 N. A Street or Mineral Area Council on the Arts in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Building, Room 134. Art can also be mailed to PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. Artwork should not be folded.

Young artists’ work is being sought for this year’s ART Blooms contest. Artists are asked to create original pieces based on the theme of “It’s a Brand New Day.”

Students from public, private and homeschools in grades K-12 are encouraged to enter their original drawing, painting or illustration depicting this year’s theme.

All work submitted to the contest must be the students’ own creations. Although artists may enter multiple pieces, only one entry per person will be eligible to win.

This year’s contest is the seventh annual event. Winners will have their banners displayed in Farmington, Bismarck, Arcadia Valley and Potosi.

Students’ artwork will be chosen from districts and homeschools from these four areas and displayed from late March to November. The winning banners will include the artists’ name and age.

This contest is sponsored by the city of Farmington, First State Community Bank in Ironton and Potosi, Unico Bank in Bismarck, and MACOA.

Official guidelines and the entry form can be found online at MineralAreaArts.org.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

