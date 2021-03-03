Banner contest winners announced

Winners for this year’s ART Blooms Banner Contest, sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the city of Farmington, were announced last week by Executive Director Scottye Adkins.
The judging was completed following a delay caused by the inclement weather that recently moved through the state. A total of 1,690 contest entries were received from students in the cities of Farmington, Arcadia Valley, Bismarck and Potosi.
“We had an overwhelming response to the 2021 “It’s A Brand New Day” ART Blooms Banner Contest,” Adkins said. “Congratulations to all 170 talented student artists whose artwork will be on display from April to November 2021. Enjoy the view as you look up and see our students’ work interpreting this year’s theme, ‘It’s A Brand New Day.’
“MACOA is excited to support this opportunity for K-12 arts and art education, as many local art instructors use this competition as a class assignment. Additionally, this is the first year in which banners will be displayed in four cities around the region.”
According to Adkins, judging of the artwork for each competition was conducted anonymously and by age group.
“The students were solely in competition with other students within the same age group,” she said. “The judges were allowed to view only the artwork and the student’s thoughts behind the design.”
Adkins noted that all entries received from surrounding areas not represented in the Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, or Potosi contests were entered into the contest for the 100 banners being displayed in Farmington this year.
“This is the seventh year in which students will have artwork displayed on light poles in this city,” she said. “One hundred winners were chosen from 1,260 entries in the city of Farmington banner contest. The committee of representatives from the Farmington Public Library and the Mineral Area Council on the Arts spent an afternoon making the difficult decisions. There is so much talent in our region of southeast Missouri and our art instructors are to be credited with the development we see from year to year in the students’ work.”
Winners in the Farmington category are Cecillia Berkbigler, 5; Easton Hayes, 5; Elliot Becker, 5; Gavin Johnson, 5; Luke Wilson, 5; Abi O'Connor, 6; Cadence Gerstner, 6; Delaney Pickard, 6; Evelyn Washam, 6; Korbyn Hutchings, 6; Lane McClellan, 6; Lilly Brownlee, 6; Marley McKinney, 6; Natalie Minks, 6; Sarah Kate Huddleston, 6; Sophie Farrow, 6; Alaina Abel, 7; Aspyn Howard, 7; Aubree Clevenger, 7; Cambrey Merrill, 7; Erik Anderson, 7; Josiah Sechrest, 7; Kayla Glassey, 7; Makinzey Rieger, 7; Paisley Barker, 7; Peyton Harmon, 7; Peyton Miller, 7; Ryder Herbst, 7; Alyvia Freeman, 8; Ariel Taylor, 8; Capri McIntyre, 8; Eben Welch, 8; Eli Gross, 8; Hunter Wilson, 8; Laycee Fuchs, 8; Lucas Berkbigler, 8; Mattie Halley, 8; Nora Smith, 8; Reese Pashia, 8; Skylie Packard, 8; Stella Gaines, 8; Ava Miller, 9; Brody Burch, 9; Emmitt Hathman, 9; Gwen Hegney, 9; Kamey Couch, 9; Keegan McClellan, 9; Khloe Barnett, 9; Malachi Nozea, 9; Mazie Bach, 9; Noah Wheat, 9; Owen Pizzo, 9; Owen Tripp, 9; Peyton Green, 9; Reagan Terry, 9; Sophie Welker, 9; Summer Fees, 9; Alicia Akins, 10; Colton Gabel, 10; Danika Emmett, 10; Dixey Holbert, 10; Emma Killian, 10; Hailey May, 10; Haylee Pyatt, 10; Macey Williams, 10; Mackenzie Parks, 10; Marley Seward, 10; Mia Rizo 10; Olivia Walling, 10; Parker Myers, 10; Trinity Wigger, 10; Annabelle Weekley, 11; Braden Warren, 11; Chloe Runk, 11; Gwen Monroe, 11; Kit Lea Fox, 11; Lily Logan, 11; Makenna Guggenberger, 11; Michaela Goodson, 11; Olivia Herbst, 11; Stephanie Wehmeyer; 11 Victoria Siddle, 11; Amelia Perry, 12; Clare Maloney, 12; Edie Mae Thomure, 12; Emmalee Dace, 12; Madilyn Wills, 12; Myranda Hale, 12; Savannah Schafer, 12; Brock Busenbark, 13; Katelyn Pipkin, 13; Mallory Felker, 13; Mallory Rottler, 13; Ava Clifton, 14; Kate Northern, 14; Taylor McCarty, 14; Olivia Gillam, 15; Nathan McCarthy, 16; Demie Boyd, 17; and Haley Ellis, 18.