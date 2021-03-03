Banner contest winners announced

Winners for this year’s ART Blooms Banner Contest, sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the city of Farmington, were announced last week by Executive Director Scottye Adkins.

The judging was completed following a delay caused by the inclement weather that recently moved through the state. A total of 1,690 contest entries were received from students in the cities of Farmington, Arcadia Valley, Bismarck and Potosi.

“We had an overwhelming response to the 2021 “It’s A Brand New Day” ART Blooms Banner Contest,” Adkins said. “Congratulations to all 170 talented student artists whose artwork will be on display from April to November 2021. Enjoy the view as you look up and see our students’ work interpreting this year’s theme, ‘It’s A Brand New Day.’

“MACOA is excited to support this opportunity for K-12 arts and art education, as many local art instructors use this competition as a class assignment. Additionally, this is the first year in which banners will be displayed in four cities around the region.”

According to Adkins, judging of the artwork for each competition was conducted anonymously and by age group.