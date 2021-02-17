Barbecue to raise funds for Living Well Project

A group of Farmington parents recently started a drive to raise funds to drill a water well for the people of Kenya.

With a population of 50 million, 32 percent of Kenyans rely on unimproved water sources, such as ponds, shallow wells and rivers, while 48 percent of Kenyans lack access to basic sanitation solutions. These challenges are especially evident in rural areas and urban slums where people are often unable to connect to piped water infrastructure.

Ashley Grindstaff spoke about the fundraiser begun for Farmington R-7 School District employees to help the Kenyan people by "Digging Deep to Live Well."

“There’s a project that a group of Farmington people have put together called the ‘Living Well’ project,” she said. “They’re going to be fundraising year-around to drill a well in Kenya. One of the benefit events is going to be a barbecue on March 5. I am a part of the Help the Hungry crew, and we bought the school lunches they always do at Auffenberg’s.

"I started it in the two grades that my kids are in, the two schools. The mothers, they asked about the other schools, and started another group and it just grew to every public school. It’s not just the teachers, we try to get the number for the custodians, cafeteria; every employee. That’s what I’m pretty excited about.”