Barber Bone makes the 'final cut'

There was a downside to having a father as a barber. Being Bob Bone, the haircuts were great, but not exactly “desirable” for the kids as they grew up, especially the girls.

“When we tried to get our haircuts, we didn’t get to pick our haircut,” Marsha said. “We would kind of tell dad what we wanted with our hair, and he would cut it however he wanted. It wasn’t like we had an option.”

Bob Jr. added, “We just got in the chair and said, ‘I hope it’s what I wanted, I hope it’s what I wanted.’”

With those decades of cutting hair, sometimes the memories might be unclear, or stories might be modified. Bob and Bob Jr. had a little disagreement on some details. Bob Jr. said that he had real curly hair when he was younger.

“Dad would pawn me off to some of the other barbers," he said. "They weren’t doing anything, and he would ask them to trim me up.”

Bob disagreed. “You didn’t get a haircut by anybody else.”

Bob Jr. was adamant. “Yes, I did. I remember John Buckner cutting it a few times.”

After graduating high school, Bob Jr. went into the military and said that his “free” haircuts created a habit that almost got him in trouble multiple times.