Barber Bone makes the 'final cut'

Sunday, June 20th marked a 60-year milestone for one of the most well-known businessmen in Farmington.
The day before, friends and family gathered in a tent behind the Farmington Barber Shop to celebrate barber Bob Bone's final day at his legendary establishment. Heads of different shapes, sizes and hair types — with decades of the loss of hair for more than one reason — told stories real and imagined about their trips to the chair.
In a small ceremony, several friends spoke about Bob, including Kevin Engler — who hasn’t needed a barber for quite a long time — and he was presented with proclamations from the mayor of Farmington and the governor of Missouri.
Flanked by his wife Pat, and sons Bob Jr., Rodney and Chris Bone, along with daughters Cheryl King and Marsha Petty, Bob thanked everyone for coming and for their patronage over the years.
In the barbershop, refreshments were laid out and panels were covered with pictures of Bob and the barbershop from years past. Mark Easter, who was looking at the pictures Saturday, said “I got more pictures of me than Bob has of his kids.”
Easter remembers
Easter said that his father opened up a Shell station on Karsch Boulevard. “He closed down in 1972 or something,” he said. “I came to work for Bob about that time. I started shining shoes, I was about 12 and worked here until I was 16.
“My dad taught me how to shine shoes because he was in the military. Bob and some other guys said to go up and down the street and talk to businessmen about the shoes and do business. I did and came back the next day and picked up a sack of shoes.
"I charged 25 cents a pair. I was making up to $50 a week. I was busy. I learned a lot, a lot of stories I could tell; a lot of stories I couldn’t tell. Bob, we hunted a lot together, I was like another son to him. I’m 62 and he’s probably cut my hair since I was three.”
Easter pointed to a picture of him as a youth by the shoeshine stand he used.
“That shoeshine stand, Bob sold it. That’s the only time I got mad at Bob. He’s been a dear friend of mine.”
Starting out
A week earlier, Bob spoke about what it was like to start in the "tonsorial" business in 1961 when haircuts cost 75 cents, compared to $15 or more now.
“I might have cleared $40 a week,” he said. “In 1964, Pat and I got married and started having our children. We saw some rough times, but we pulled right through. Sometimes we didn’t know where the next loaf of bread or gallon of milk was coming from. But barbering has been a blessing to our family, the Good Lord has really supplied for us. I’ve always had a good clientele. That barbershop was always a good place of business.
"I worked with some real supportive senior barbers when I started that were fantastic people. John McCoy was the person that hired me. Another gentleman there was Charley Pierce. Tom Sloan, he was kind of a mentor to watch him cut hair, because he was by far the best flattop cutter there was in the state of Missouri. He was a good barber. He and I cut hair together for 35 years. The first time I purchased the shop, he and I went in partners."
Ironically, being from Old Mines and Pat being from Potosi, Bob had not planned on a career in Farmington.
“I was going to do my two year apprenticeship here and then move to Potosi and open a barbershop,” he said. “I never made it back out of Farmington.”
The old days
According to Bob, barbering was far different in 1961 than it is now.
“We had dress pants and a dress shirt,” he said. “Most of the time we had bow ties on. We were a business. We had a little stool and you sat by your barber chair. You didn’t set out there in one of the waiting chairs — you sat on that stool by your chair. You stayed there for your customer and waited, which is a great idea and still would be to this day.
"I used to do 20-25 heads of hair a day, sometimes more. I sat there for a couple of years for a clientele to build up for me. You got to get out and get to know people, get out in the community. I was out at the high school watching kids play ball. You got to get them little ones and they’ll stay with you. I cut a lot of first time haircuts.”
There was a rough patch in the barber business for Bob. His business suffered from the fire next door at what was then Dugal’s Grocery. It also damaged his barber shop in the process.
“They had the fire at Dugal’s Grocery in 1974 or '75,” he said. “Where the alleyway is, that’s where our shop was. The building we are in was an old tavern which became Cuzzin’s Tavern. Mr. Dugal bought this building and moved the barbershop and Cuzzin’s bought that building down behind Hunt’s Drive-In. Tom Sloan and his brother Jim, and myself and my wife, we worked hard on that shop and we were in there in about three weeks time.”
Popular barber
In the meantime, Bob worked for Mr. Pogue, a barber at another shop in Farmington. “I couldn’t cut all the hair, they flocked in. The support this community gives you when something like that happens is just amazing and still like that. That’s why I have always been so impressed with Farmington.
“I love this town, when I started it was around 4,000 people. At one time there was like 28 barbers in Farmington when I first come to town. There was six barbers in most shops. People got haircuts at least every two weeks and some every week.”
Bob said that his popularity as a barber took off with the long hairstyle of the 1970s. He said he was probably one of the only barbers around that would leave people’s hair long like they wanted it. This situation did have its own issues, though.
“If they wanted it long, I left it long,” he said. “Then the mother would call and say, ‘Mr. Bone, when my son comes in, you better take a little bit of hair off.’ So, I caught on real fast. I’d ask him how he wanted his hair. He said, ‘Like usual, Mr. Bone, don’t take much off.’ I said, ‘Your mother called and said I better take a little bit off this time. Here’s the deal: If she sends you back to the barbershop, you’re going to have to pay again.’ They would say that I better take a little bit off, then. I got around that.
“I’ve seen the short hair, flattops, long hair. I’ve seen the Princetons. Any kind of hairstyle is like shoes or pants. What’s been around comes around, and it’s doing it again with sides real short and kind of long on the top.”
The kids
During those early decades, the Bone kids were growing up, sometimes around the shop and sometimes helping out in the shop after hours.
Bob's youngest daughter Marsha said they came there after school from St. Joseph’s and hung out until they could get a ride home until they were old enough to drive.
“I remember sweeping many a floor with hair on it; that was our role,” she said. “We definitely had to wear shoes when cleaning the shop. When a guy got his haircut, there would be little bitty pieces of hair. They would be a splinter in your foot or toe or whatever. It would get in our feet and get infected.”
There was a downside to having a father as a barber. Being Bob Bone, the haircuts were great, but not exactly “desirable” for the kids as they grew up, especially the girls.
“When we tried to get our haircuts, we didn’t get to pick our haircut,” Marsha said. “We would kind of tell dad what we wanted with our hair, and he would cut it however he wanted. It wasn’t like we had an option.”
Bob Jr. added, “We just got in the chair and said, ‘I hope it’s what I wanted, I hope it’s what I wanted.’”
With those decades of cutting hair, sometimes the memories might be unclear, or stories might be modified. Bob and Bob Jr. had a little disagreement on some details. Bob Jr. said that he had real curly hair when he was younger.
“Dad would pawn me off to some of the other barbers," he said. "They weren’t doing anything, and he would ask them to trim me up.”
Bob disagreed. “You didn’t get a haircut by anybody else.”
Bob Jr. was adamant. “Yes, I did. I remember John Buckner cutting it a few times.”
After graduating high school, Bob Jr. went into the military and said that his “free” haircuts created a habit that almost got him in trouble multiple times.
“The first time that I had to pay for a haircut was when they cut it all off in basic training,” he said. “They make you pay for those. I said, ‘This is literally the first time I had to pay for a haircut! This is weird.’ Once I got out of basic training and got to my first base and got a haircut, I just got out the chair and walked out. They yelled, ‘Hey you have to pay for that!’ I’m like ‘Oh! I have to do that now.’ It took getting used to.”
Busy times
Bob Jr. and Rodney talked about the shop being so busy that they used to have number tags that a customer had to take to get their place in line.
Bob Jr. said people would ask, “I just got this number, do I have enough time to go eat and come back?”
He added that people would leave and then come back and try to sneak back into the line where they had been.
Rodney said, “Someone would say, ‘I only have 10 minutes.' Dad would say, ‘Rodney give them your number.’ I was number two, now I’m number 20.”
In this day of instant communication and most people having their own phone, it’s hard to believe that, even for a business, phone calls were a cost concern at one time. Marsha talked about the unique way her father communicated with the family that it was time to pick him up at the end of the day.
“When we were young, dad didn’t have a phone number for the barbershop,” she said. “There was a payphone on the back wall. When dad needed to be picked up, sometimes it was 7 or 8 p.m. — it was late — he would call, hang up, call again, and hang up and we knew to pick him up. If I drove down to pick him up, he made me get out of the driver’s seat so he could drive home.”
Helping his customers in their time of need is something Bob says most people don’t think about, but it's a situation he has dealt with many a time in his career.
“I’ve cut hair and shaved people in bed when they got sick,” he said. “You get close to your customers, you know them pretty well, like family. They get sick or go in a nursing home, the next thing the boy comes along and says that his dad is close to not being here any longer, and we don’t know what he’s going to do about his haircut.
"I always said, ‘don’t you worry about your dad’s haircut, he and I talked about it and have it taken care of.’ I always told my customers, don’t worry about your hair, I’ll go to the funeral home and cut your hair. I’ve done that many times. I’ve had 10 people to die since December that I cut their hair.”
Bob couldn't recall any remarkable incidents occurring at the barbershop over the years, but he did tell a story about a classmate attempting to shave a customer with a straight razor when he was in barber school.
“He cut this old boy every time he touched him. The old boy left the barber shop with the cape on running down 12th and Washington streets in St. Louis, and they had to catch him. He had blood running all over, it was terrible!”
Slowing down
As time went on, Bob started slowing down and cutting back on the cutting. “When I sold the shop about 15 years ago, I first went to three days a week for a couple of years. Then I decided to go to two days a week. I would have liked to go to one day a week, but there was no way that I could do that. I did appointments, so many haircuts a day. I made a mistake, I let most of the people fill out my appointment book for all year long. That put me in a bind. I couldn’t take vacation again — my appointment book was full.”
He also moved to the last chair in the rear of the shop that has a wall around it.
“When I moved to the back room, people started teasing me about moving back there,” he said. ‘You know the reason I moved back there? I want one of you to tell me that I gave you a terrible haircut, and you see how close that back door is? I’ll be gone!’”
Retirement plans
Then there came the time to make the decision that it was time to hang it up.
“It was hard to tell some of my friends that as much as I like to cut their hair, my appointments were filled up,” he said. “My son Rodney called me and told me it was time to get out of the shop. That same day, my best friend Gary Ross came in. He had just retired and said, ‘I think it’s time for you to retire.’ Now, I’m not holy, I’m not a saint, but I believe in God, and I’ve been praying about this. I didn’t know when it was time to quit, but that afternoon I came home and told Pat I was retiring.”
Bob recalled an ironic statement he made to his father when he was young. “My father worked at National Lead for 42 years. I said ‘Dad, you’ve got to be crazy to work someplace for 42 years, and here I am 60 years cutting hair. You just don’t find where people work at one place 40 years. If they think they’ve been there 20 years, they think it’s a long time."
Bob spoke of how his wife Pat has supported him for all these years.
“She put in all the hard work of mopping, cleaning and waxing,” he said. “At Thanksgiving and Christmastime, my wife would make a turkey dinner every year and I would have it at the shop and the customers would eat too. At Christmas time a three- or four-piece band would come in and play. We had a few drinks back in the back, kind of hidden. You had to know who to ask and when to ask. George Shaw and Jim Kellogg, they couldn’t wait for those holidays to come along, so they could come down and get some of Pat’s good cooking and get some drinks."
Keeping busy
What’s next on Bob’s schedule? “Everybody’s asked me that. I cut my lawn and the two neighbor’s lawns. I like to play golf. Pat and I are going to do a little traveling, I hope. We have grand kids that are in college, so we’re still into volleyball, baseball, football and soccer. Pat and I have been avid sports fans all our lives. There are things around the house to do. I love to fish. I need to get more active in the civic groups. I need to go to the Knights of Columbus and Elk’s meetings. I’ll just takes what comes each day.”
What he won’t be doing is sitting in a retirement chair. “I’m not a sitter.”
Bob is bringing his barber chair home and putting in his basement. “I thought, maybe I can cut a few heads of hair when I want to, and after about a week I thought I can’t do that. If I cut your hair, then I got to cut somebody else’s.” Bob intends, however, to continue cutting his son and grandkids' hair.
There must be something about the barbershop's location at 105 E. Columbia St. that has led to Bob's longevity in business, as well as that of the barbershop owners who preceded him.
“This is the way I can figure it out how many years the building has been there and the barbershop location,” Bob said. “Mr. McCoy, the guy that hired me, was here close to 50 years and the guy that hired him had been there 50 years, and I’ve been here 60 years, so the shop’s probably been here over 200 years in this location.”
He summed his business up this way: “My success as a barber was because of my customers," Bob said. "I want to thank them all. Many of them became another family to me. I had my family and then I had what I called my ‘barber family.'”
On Thursday, June 17, Bob — who is now 79 years old — cut the hair of his last “paying” customer, Dr. Brian Gallagher. In appreciation, Gallagher gave him a $100 tip. After 60 years, the last haircuts given by Bob Bone at the Farmington Barber Shop were reserved for family members. Finally, the cape, scissors and comb were officially laid aside for the last time.
