Barn and contents destroyed by fire

A barn belonging to Dan Pettis, of Farmington Route Four, was completely destroyed by fire at about 9 o’clock last Sunday evening. Considerable farm machinery, hay, corn, etc., was also destroyed before it could be removed. The family car, one horse and a colt, and a supply of lumber with which it was intended to build a new house were consumed in the flames. Nothing was insured and the loss amounted to a considerable sum.