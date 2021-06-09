 Skip to main content
Barn and contents destroyed by fire
Barn and contents destroyed by fire

This story originally appeared in the Friday, May 22, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A barn belonging to Dan Pettis, of Farmington Route Four, was completely destroyed by fire at about 9 o’clock last Sunday evening. Considerable farm machinery, hay, corn, etc., was also destroyed before it could be removed. The family car, one horse and a colt, and a supply of lumber with which it was intended to build a new house were consumed in the flames. Nothing was insured and the loss amounted to a considerable sum.

A neighboring boy, the son of Marvin Patterson, was rather badly burned about the head and face when he attempted to open the barn door and save some of the contents.

