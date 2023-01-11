Be a Scout Day returns to region Wednesday, January 18

With the start of the new year, there is no time like the present to get involved in Scouting and set your child up for success. Jan. 18, is “Be a Scout Day” in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Madison, and Reynolds counties.

Families with children in kindergarten to 4th grade can join a Cub Scout Pack, or children in 5th to 11th grade can join a Scouts BSA Troop. Those wanting to find a local pack or troop in their area by visiting: www.beascout.org. Every unit will have a trained volunteer ready to answer your questions about the program and help you find the group that is the best fit for the child in your life.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Every child needs the values that are taught in Scouting including: teamwork, leadership, decision-making abilities, and life-changing character traits.

Compared to their non-Scout peers, Scouts grow up to do better in school, graduate from high school and college at a higher rate, demonstrate more financially responsibility, attain higher incomes and report higher satisfaction with their lives.

All of this is because the Boy Scouts of America instills values of character, leadership, citizenship, and fitness through participation in Scouting programs. From camping and selling popcorn, to pinewood derbies and flag rock climbing, scouts learn to embrace opportunity, overcome obstacles, serve their community, and make new discoveries, all while having fun!

Children who join a Scouting program in January will have opportunities to participate in the pinewood derby, winter camping trips, merit badge universities and more. If you would like to learn more about how to get your child involved in the Scouting program, if you want to learn about volunteer opportunities, or if you would simply like to make a donation to help make more scouting programs possible, please contact Maddie Lasewicz.

The Ozark Trailblazers District serves youth in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Madison and Reynolds counties. Membership is growing and we have a calendar full of fun events planned for 2023! If you are looking for fun family activities, look to your local Scouting Units. You can find Cub Scouts Packs and Scouts BSA Troops in your area by going to beascout.org.