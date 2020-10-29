Be educated, prepared on Election Day

Less than one week out from the Nov. 3 general election, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is outlining what Missourians can do to ensure they are prepared on Election Day.
“With only a few short days before the presidential election, we’re highlighting some voting details to make sure Missourians are educated and prepared when they go vote on Nov. 3,” Ashcroft said.
Preparing to Vote
Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters may check their voter registration and polling place by visiting GoVoteMissouri.com, scrolling down to the “For Voters” box and clicking “Check Your Registration”. Voters can report any registration or voting problems to their local election authority; contact information can be found at sos.mo.gov/lea.
Voters are encouraged to educate themselves on the candidates and issues that will appear on their ballot. Local election authorities provide sample ballots, which voters can study, fill out, and bring with them on Election Day to use as a guide.
Know the Polling Place Rules
Missouri voters should be aware of Election Day laws. Missouri election law (115.637 RSMo.) prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls, advocating for a candidate or issue within 25 feet of a polling place, or taking photos of ballots.
“We urge voters to leave political masks, t-shirts, hats, buttons and other apparel at home,” Ashcroft said.
Election Night Reporting: What to Expect
The Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting site is available at enr.sos.mo.gov and will be updated throughout the night as local election authorities report results. The site will begin showing results once all voters have finished casting ballots.
Local election authorities may begin posting results prior to those results appearing on the Election Night Reporting site.
Election data such as the number of registered voters, the number of absentee/mail-in ballots cast, and historical election data can be found in the media toolkit provided at sos.mo.gov/mediatoolkit.
Safety at the Polls
Local election officials are preparing polling places to provide space between voters and poll workers, and providing other safeguards, like hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields for poll workers. Other options are available, too. Curb-side voting is also available; call your local election official for details.
“I want to assure Missouri voters that their local election authorities are taking many precautions to make voting in person safe and secure,” Ashcroft said. “My office has distributed $4.5 million and provided them with sanitizer, floor distancing strips, face masks, face shields and other items to assist with creating a safe voting environment. Voting in person is the most secure way to cast a ballot and make your voice heard.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!