Be educated, prepared on Election Day

Less than one week out from the Nov. 3 general election, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is outlining what Missourians can do to ensure they are prepared on Election Day.

“With only a few short days before the presidential election, we’re highlighting some voting details to make sure Missourians are educated and prepared when they go vote on Nov. 3,” Ashcroft said.

Preparing to Vote

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters may check their voter registration and polling place by visiting GoVoteMissouri.com, scrolling down to the “For Voters” box and clicking “Check Your Registration”. Voters can report any registration or voting problems to their local election authority; contact information can be found at sos.mo.gov/lea.

Voters are encouraged to educate themselves on the candidates and issues that will appear on their ballot. Local election authorities provide sample ballots, which voters can study, fill out, and bring with them on Election Day to use as a guide.

Know the Polling Place Rules