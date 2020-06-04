Beavers: City of Farmington continues reopening process

Beavers noted the library is continuing its book service and they are seeing a lot of people returning, however the civic center has not yet seen a lot of use. He said the city will resume membership billing for the month of June.

“Our billing is about $60,000 a month and we didn’t bill memberships for two months, so we have lost revenue of $120,000 that we have to make up,” he said.

Beavers said as the city reopens something for a couple of weeks and doesn’t see a large increase of COVID cases, every week or ten days they will continue to relax restrictions.

Councilman John Robinson asked at what point social distancing will no longer be necessary.

Beavers indicated he was unclear on an actual time for ending the restrictions and explained that it will depend on the number of virus cases.

“We pretty well shut down park public access,” he said. “We gradually reopened it now for a month, and we now have opened city hall. As we gradually reopen and gradually relax that option a little bit, at the course we are on, another month. I think it is allow this, then allow that.