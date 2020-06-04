Beavers: City of Farmington continues reopening process

The Farmington City Council met in regular session May 26 at Long Memorial Hall to cover a number of issues that included the gradual reopening of city facilities.
During the public works report, City Administrator Greg Beavers updated the council on the progress that has been made.
“We have taken the additional steps of opening the courts at the civic center,” he said. “We had a problem today, some users were playing basketball, they weren’t supposed to be playing league play because of body contact, and they argued with staff, so we might suspend some memberships for 30 days.
"We are opening the water park on Saturday. The capacity is a little over 800, we set a limit of 450. We are glad to be opening that up. I think we can manage the crowds in June, depending on weather conditions. We get into those high 80s days later this month, we might have to have people waiting to get into the park, but we’ve done that before during high-use times.
“I talked with Mona Yates today at the senior center. She and I have talked previously about mid-June reopening the senior center, but she doesn’t think we can manage social distancing for folks, and that’s a high-risk group. She is going to start take out service. Right now we are doing home delivery, we are delivering to 155-160 folks, but those are people that really need it delivered. Some people are just tired of cooking, so she is going to start the carry out service mid-month.”
Beavers noted the library is continuing its book service and they are seeing a lot of people returning, however the civic center has not yet seen a lot of use. He said the city will resume membership billing for the month of June.
“Our billing is about $60,000 a month and we didn’t bill memberships for two months, so we have lost revenue of $120,000 that we have to make up,” he said.
Beavers said as the city reopens something for a couple of weeks and doesn’t see a large increase of COVID cases, every week or ten days they will continue to relax restrictions.
Councilman John Robinson asked at what point social distancing will no longer be necessary.
Beavers indicated he was unclear on an actual time for ending the restrictions and explained that it will depend on the number of virus cases.
“We pretty well shut down park public access,” he said. “We gradually reopened it now for a month, and we now have opened city hall. As we gradually reopen and gradually relax that option a little bit, at the course we are on, another month. I think it is allow this, then allow that.
"I think for the duration of summer, the water park and the facilities we will recommend the social distancing thing, but let it all go back to normal activity. Then there’s the (question,) at what level do we not worry about enforcing social distancing and just have an advisory out for people.”
During the city administrator’s report, Beavers discussed how he and Finance Director Michele Daniel are looking at budget shortfalls caused by the virus outbreak.
“There are a number of different areas to worry about, principally sales tax and how it’s going to affect us there, because it’s $8 million a year in revenue,” he said. “We get our sales tax numbers on the seventh of each month. On June 7 we will see April’s sales totals. I will feel better after I see June’s numbers.
Beavers said user fees associated with the closure of the civic center and waterpark will affect the upcoming budget. He also said that the income from utility usage will be less.
“Utility usage is down,” he said. “The more kilowatt hours that are used below our base threshold, the cheaper the energy is. The first kilowatt hours you buy costs about $450,000. As you use more kilowatt hours across the month, that price comes down about an 8 cent average.
"That first one is really expensive. Stores have been closed, hotels, business has been down, even our operations like the civic center, we are going to see higher per unit utility costs which is affecting our electric bill, we are also going to see less revenues.”
The next Farmington City Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. June 11 at Long Memorial Hall.
