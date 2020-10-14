 Skip to main content
BEAVERS TO GIVE 'STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS'
This month's virtual Farmington Regional Chamber Business and Community Luncheon takes place from noon to 1 p.m. today, Oct. 15. The program features Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers who will give the State of the City Address.

According to Candy Hente, chamber executive director, this will provide a "great" opportunity to get answers to questions and to stay informed about the current status of the city of Farmington. Join the Zoom Meeting by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82243001341?pwd=Yk4vd3JMb2h0YmlNekp1RzBFZmdTQT09. The meeting ID is 822 4300 1341 and the Passcode is 942733. Dial 1-312-626-6799.

