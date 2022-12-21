Beekeeping training classes now available across the state

Have you been thinking about becoming a beekeeper?

The Missouri State Beekeepers Association (MSBA) hopes the answer is "yes," and now is the best time to start! This is the time of year many people ponder on whether or not to become a beekeeper. There are winter training courses across the state where people can learn how to get started.

MSBA estimates there are more than 10,000 beekeepers in Missouri — most of whom are hobbyists. There are nearly 50 beekeeping clubs located around the state, and all have members willing and able to help you get started.

Beekeeping is considered "small scale" animal husbandry with a small housing footprint — a common Langstroth hive is less than two feet square. Also, bees are considered miniature livestock, as defined by the Internal Revenue Service and the United States Department of Agriculture. Honey bees require different care than a cat or dog but give many people great pride in owning and caring for them.

If you are looking for beekeepers in your area, check out the local clubs (https://mostatebeekeepers.org/local-clubs/) map. The MSBA website offers the latest information on when and where they meet. There is also local club contact information.

If you navigate to the MSBA website, check out the map for a source of local Missouri honey (https://bit.ly/3W3JSOV). Fresh local honey makes a great holiday gift that people can enjoy every day of the year.

For additional information, contact MSBA at showmethegold@mostatebeekeepers.org.