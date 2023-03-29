Seven food trucks and six vendors located in the same spot. The “Before It Was EastSide” event took place Tuesday, March 22 and was deemed a success.

According to event organizer Krystal Kaiser-Barton, even though one food truck got stuck in the mud and had to be pulled out, the day turned out “absolutely incredible.”

“Neither the nasty Missouri weather or all the mud kept the people from coming to celebrate with us,” she said. “They were all so excited and offered nothing but happy vibes. So many people dropped by to offer well wishes and encouragement.”

Every food truck at the event had lines of smiling people.

Fired food truck owner Chris Dunlap said he’s excited about the EastSide Food Truck Park.

“With all of the amenities that Krystal is providing to both the customers and vendors, this is going to be the best place for food truck lovers of all ages to gather and enjoy some of the best food and entertainment St. Francois County has to offer!”

The Lunch Lady’s Tom Abel said the food truck park is going to be a great addition to the county.

“If anybody can do this, Krystal can,” he said.

The Sugar Shack’s Misti Ottman said the “Before It Was EastSide” event was simply amazing.

“We had good friends, good food and amazing vendors,” she said. “I sold out two times. And we had baby goats! What else could a girl ask for?”

Roxanne Bowers of Roxy’s Hot Grill had a terrific time at the event and said she was able to see friends and customers she doesn’t normally see.

“And the sushi guy came and tried my jalapeno popper grilled cheese … and loved it,” she said. “Muah.”

“I was in awe,” she said. “If our community showed up on a Wednesday, after hours in the rain, waded through mud, cold temps… I cannot wait to see what happens when the park is complete and the sun is out.”

Barton said the soon-to-be food truck park at 150 Veterans Drive in Farmington will be an amazing venue.

“I think it’s an amazing outlet for the community to hang out and a great way for everyone to show love to our local food trucks,” she said.

Barton and husband Lindell purchased the land behind Sno to Go Shaved Ice and across from Farmington VFW Post 5896. They are in the process of creating a food truck park — named EastSide Food Truck Park — which will accommodate at least 10 food trucks and trailers with at least five spots for tent or cart vendors while providing ample parking for food truck customers. The family-friendly environment will have covered dine-in areas, lights, restrooms and fire pits. Set-up sites will each be equipped with electricity and water. There will also be a stage to showcase talent, from stand-up comedians to musicians and singers to karaoke.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Barton hopes the EastSide Food Truck Park will help food truck owners take the fear out of the equation in knowing where to set up and serve.