Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School Students of the Year for 2022-2023 are Thomas (TJ) Benoist and Abby Castien, respectively. They were previously chosen as Students of the Month in October 2022.

The awards were announced at the Youth Awards Banquet held May 7 at the lodge. Keith Huck emceed the event.

Thomas (TJ) Benoist

Benoist, the son of Tom and Tammy Benoist of Farmington, was selected to attend Boy's State in the summer of 2022. He is a Life Scout member in the Boy's Scout of America, and was awarded First Place in District 12 FBLA competition in journalism, HR management and business law.

Benoist has been involved in many organizations, serving as chapter treasurer of the FBLA, selected as Student Council student body vice president (2022-23) and class president (2021-22) plus representative (2019-21), live director of BKTV Studios, Knights in Action member (2020-23) and attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy in 2021. To top it all off, at this year's FHS graduation ceremony, Benoist was named Knight of the Year.

He plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to study pre-law.

Abby Castien

Castien, the daughter of Elizebeth and Stephen Castien of Farmington, is a member of the Student Leadership Team, scored a 30+ on her ACT, won the Mineral Area College Writing Contest in 2022, and was valedictorian of her senior class. During her high school years, she sang in the school choir (four years), and worked on many service projects in the community, including the food pantry, Parkland Hope Center, Engler Park Trail repair, Bethel Bible Camp and highway cleanup.

Castien plans to attend Concordia University in Nebraska, to major in education and become a teacher.

Trade School Scholarship winners were Kadyn Coke, Isaiah Faulkner and Carson Short.