 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bequette, Breakfield named to SLCP dean’s list
0 comments

Bequette, Breakfield named to SLCP dean’s list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jessica Bequette and Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington have been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation. Founded in 1864, the college has a rich history as an independent institution that continues to lead pharmacy and health care education.

The college offers both undergraduate and professional degrees. Undergraduate degrees prepare students for health professions careers and also serve as the foundation for graduate or professional study, while the College’s Doctor of Pharmacy program prepares students to be leaders and innovators in the profession of pharmacy.

Students come to the college from 33 states and 25 countries.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Seeing is believing
News

Seeing is believing

After a lot of long hours and hard work to remove an invasive plant from portions of Farmington's Engler Park, the Dr. F.R. Crouch Nature Sanc…

Bree Owens is Fair Queen
News

Bree Owens is Fair Queen

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 20, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess comes from a different time and totally different culture than ours. You may have seen one in a museum or possibly ev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News