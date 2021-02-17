Bess is Girl Scout speaker at annual dinner meeting

The following story appeared in the Feb. 1, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press.
Mrs. Jones Klein and Mrs. Paul Newman of Farmington were elected to the board of directors of the Ozark Area Girl Scouts at the annual dinner meeting held Tuesday night at the Masonic Temple, Desloge. Other officers and board members elected are Mrs. Hubert Huff, Desloge, president; Mrs. L.V. Adamson, Fredericktown, first vice-president; Mrs. Van Taylor and Mrs. Clyde Blackwell, Bonne Terre; Mrs. Carl Norris and Mrs. Charles Norris, Elvins; Mrs. Charles Bukowaky, Mrs. Wendell Ellis and Mrs. Harry Martin, Fredericktown; Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Mast, Ironton; all board members. Members of the nominating-membership committee elected are Mrs. W.E. Dicus, Fredericktown; Mrs. Lowell Dunn, Flat River; Mrs. Howard Nethington, Bonne Terre.
Dean Charles E. Bess of Flat River Junior College was the chief speaker. He pointed out the fine opportunities Gir Scouting has for giving girls the experience of learning to think, read, talk and do, in a time when radio and television encourage people to mostly look and listen. Starting the girls in Scouting at the Brownie age of seven years was a decided advantage in training firls for future citizenship, he felt. He commended the Girl Scouts for the excellent raining girls receive through camping where they learn to live and work together.
The annual report was presented in the form of a mock radio broadcast with the following taking part: two Girl Scouts, Patsy Yankoff and Marlene Riley of Desloge; Mrs. Robert Wilby, a Girl Scout leader; Mrs. Mark Riley, the mother of a Girl Scout; Mrs. C.E. Brightwell, principal of Desloge High School; Col. W.L. Bouchard who told how Girl Scouting fits into a town; Miss Anne Hitze, executive director of the Ozark Area Council, and Mr. F.H. Buckner who acted as the announcer. Mimeographed reports of the past year’s accomplishments were at each place at the tables.
Reverend E.C. Ellis of the Flat River Methodist Church gave the invocation. Mr. C.E. Brightwell welcomed those present to Desloge on behalf of the community and those preparing the dinner and lending the use of the Masonic Temple. The Flat River men’s quartet sang several selections. The members of this quartet were Frank Black, Harold Henderson, Carroll Gerig and Rudy Ralston. Miss Mary Alloway was at the piano. Mrs. L.V. Adamson, area president for 1950, presided at the dinner.