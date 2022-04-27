Beyond Boundaries taking applications through Friday

The Jefferson College Radiologic Technology Program recently announced its new partnership with Mineral Area College that allows students in MAC's service area to take their general education courses at MAC then transfer to Jefferson College to finish their radiology degree.

The application deadline for admission into the program this fall is this Friday, April 29. Additional information is available online at https://www.jeffco.edu/rad/application or by emailing jakers4@jeffco.edu or jwarren@jeffco.edu for advising questions.

In 2020 and 2021, program graduates had a 100% licensure pass rate with an average 97% employment placement rate.

Unlike other programs in the St. Louis area, there is currently no waiting list for acceptance. Recent state-of-the-art renovations at Jefferson College have made the program the largest college radiology department in the state, with five radiology suites, c-arm/ OR suite, a portable x-ray, and hospital simulation labs.

“This collaborative program between our community colleges will improve access, affordability and opportunities for students seeking career pathways that are not currently offered by our respective in-district colleges,” said MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour.

“Beyond Boundaries is an exciting initiative that will provide quality-learning experiences to prepare students for jobs that are in demand,” added Jefferson College President Dr. Dena McCaffrey. “Graduates of the Radiologic Technology program will help lead to a more robust workforce in our region.”

Jefferson College Radiology Director Janet Akers-Montgomery recently attended a career fair at Farmington High School where students were introduced to the field of radiography and the new “Beyond Boundaries” partnership.

As a resident of St. Francois County and graduate of Farmington High School and the Mineral Area Radiology Program, she is excited to provide this new opportunity to students in the Parkland region.

In addition to Parkland, Jefferson College is partnering with Washington County Hospital and Iron County Memorial Hospital to offer clinical rotations close to home for area students. These three hospitals will add to the 20 sites the program currently uses for clinical rotations.

