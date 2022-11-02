Big River Communications not leaving Farmington

When it was learned at the Oct. 13 Farmington City Council meeting that the city is in the process of purchasing the Big River Communications building at 101 S. Jefferson St. to be used for utility payments and serve as additional office space, it came as a surprise to many who wondered why Big River had decided to sell its building.

Was the company no longer planning to serve the city of Farmington? Was Big River going out of business?

Among those who were surprised to read the news of the pending sale in the Daily Journal was Kevin Cantwell, president of Big River Communications.

“It just kind of caught people by surprise because we hadn’t announced it to anybody yet,” he said. “We haven’t signed the contract. We’re going to get it done, but I didn’t realize the city was going to bring it out in a public forum before we got everything finalized.”

According to Cantwell, moving locations is nothing new for the company that has had a physical presence in Farmington since 2001.

“The next building we have in Farmington will be our fifth one,” he said. “We’ve had four other office spaces. It’s a nice transition. Mayor [Larry] Forsythe and [City Administrator] Greg Beavers came to us about two years ago and wanted to know if we had an interest in selling that building. They’ve got a big investment in that Jefferson Street Plaza. They’ve got city hall right there. They’ve got parking. I mean, we’re at the front door of their downtown renovation.

“Being good corporate citizens, we said, ‘We’ll take a look at it.’ Then when COVID hit, all of our employees started working from home. We didn’t lose any productivity. Technology replaced some of the jobs. Then [the city] came back again and said, ‘Really, we’re serious about buying your building.’ That building used to be the old firehouse. We completely renovated it. So, we sat down, and one thing led to the other, and we said, ‘Sure, we’ll be more than happy to do it.’ Now they’re assisting us in finding another location.”

Cantwell believes that helping the city when it needed additional space “made good sense” from Big River’s point of view.

“We’ll be opening up a new retail location in town anyway, along with a place for our technicians and stuff,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing it. I’ve had some customers call me about us selling the building to the city, and I said, ‘Hey, we’re not going anywhere. We’re not abandoning you. We’ve been here for 21 years now. We’re continuing to grow and go.

“We started Big River Communications on Dec. 21, 2001, so we’ve been around a long time and continue to serve what I call our ‘golden triangle,’ Festus-Crystal City down to Poplar Bluff, over to Sikeston, and back up US 67 and Highway 55. That is our service area — Fredericktown to Cape, Jackson, Poplar Bluff, obviously Farmington, Bonne Terre, Ste. Genevieve, Perryville — up and down that marketplace.”

Cantwell explained that Big River is now made up of four entities.

“We have our traditional telephone company,” he said. “We have a nationwide Voice over IP (VoIP) network in which we wholesale services to other entities who then sell our white-label product under their name. One thing people don’t realize is that all of the setup now down in Florida for FEMA is provided by Big River. They call us and say, ‘We’ve got to turn on 16, 18 sights.’ You know, we’ve got the disasters, the wildfires out in California a couple of years ago, and again today, Big River is providing all the phone service for those guys. So, that’s under our VoIP platform.

“We own the 4G LTE network in St. Francois County — seven counties in southeast Missouri, so we put up a bunch of towers that are delivering high-speed internet and telephone over that. Then we have our latest division, which is probably 18 months old now, called Circle Fiber, in which we are delivering fiber — the highest speed internet — to premises. We built out Jackson, Missouri, we’re finalizing Poplar Bluff, Missouri. We have Cape Girardeau going on. We’ll be starting Farmington and that area pretty soon. This is the best of the best when it comes to delivering internet.”

With the expected growth in technology, much of which will be found and used in homes, Cantwell is confident that Big River is going to experience substantial growth in the years ahead.

“We’ve been preaching the need for high-speed internet for 20 years,” he said. “All of a sudden, COVID hit some people with a two-by-four, and they said, ‘I guess we really need it.’ Working from home, kids working from school, the advancements of telemedicine, distance learning, you know, all these new tools that need high-speed internet. A lot of people don’t realize how many IoT, internet of things, they have in their house.

“So, when I talk to people about it — they’ve got 300 mbps, 500 mbps — and they ask, ‘What do I need this for?’ I say, ‘OK, let’s talk about it. You got streaming services? You got Hulu? You got Netflix?’ ‘Yeah.’ You got a smartphone? You have a garage door opener that has Wi-Fi?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘You got a Ring? You got a computer? You got a notepad?’ All of a sudden, people have 15, 20 or 25 IoT devices in their home.

As more IoT devices find their way into homes, Cantwell knows there is going to be an ever-increasing need for larger and faster bandwidth capacity in both rural areas and cities like Farmington.

“Fiber is the future, and we’re delivering that now — building that out now — in the state of Missouri,” he said. “It’s an exciting time.”