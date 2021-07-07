Big River plans to build 'Gigabite City'

Kevin Cantwell of Big River Communications recently spoke to the St. Francois County Commission to explain the company's plan to build a “Gigabite City,” starting in Farmington and extending to Bonne Terre, Desloge, and eventually most of St. Francois County.

“We built out a wireless network about nine years ago,” he said. “While that wireless network did what it was supposed to do at the time, it’s not what we need as we go forward. The future of communication is fiber. We plan on building a fiber network — which we’ve already started — in our territory. It’s about a $250 million build. It’s going to take 3-5 years to build out.

"We’ve started in Jackson and Cape Girardeau and last night I announced Poplar Bluff. I have been in discussions and working with the city on planning. This thing doesn’t happen overnight. When you’re building out a fiber network, you’re basically building out another infrastructure.

“Why fiber? When you’re looking at your house today, it’s called the internet of things, almost everything in your house now almost has internet connectivity. Using the traditional copper lines of telephone service or DSL or coax are not meeting the needs as we go forward.”

The plan is to start construction in Farmington in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated completion time of a year.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.