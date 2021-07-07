 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big River plans to build 'Gigabite City'
0 comments

Big River plans to build 'Gigabite City'

{{featured_button_text}}
Big River plans to build 'Gigabite City'

During a recent St. Francois County Commission meeting, Kevin Cantwell of Big River Communications explains how his company is planning to build a “Gigabite City,” starting in Farmington and extending to most of the county.

 Mark Marberry

Kevin Cantwell of Big River Communications recently spoke to the St. Francois County Commission to explain the company's plan to build a “Gigabite City,” starting in Farmington and extending to Bonne Terre, Desloge, and eventually most of St. Francois County.

“We built out a wireless network about nine years ago,” he said. “While that wireless network did what it was supposed to do at the time, it’s not what we need as we go forward. The future of communication is fiber. We plan on building a fiber network — which we’ve already started — in our territory. It’s about a $250 million build. It’s going to take 3-5 years to build out.

"We’ve started in Jackson and Cape Girardeau and last night I announced Poplar Bluff. I have been in discussions and working with the city on planning. This thing doesn’t happen overnight. When you’re building out a fiber network, you’re basically building out another infrastructure.

“Why fiber? When you’re looking at your house today, it’s called the internet of things, almost everything in your house now almost has internet connectivity. Using the traditional copper lines of telephone service or DSL or coax are not meeting the needs as we go forward.”

The plan is to start construction in Farmington in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated completion time of a year.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a musical instrument that goes by more than a few different names. Any of them will be considered a correct answer…

CHURCH DEDICATES ENTRYWAY
News

CHURCH DEDICATES ENTRYWAY

Members of the Farmington Presbyterian Church gathered together Sunday for the dedication of the newly constructed entryway located on the wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News