Bikes, turkeys awarded in yule sales promotion

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 22, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Winners of four bikes and eight turkeys donated by Farmington merchants participating in the Chamber of Commerce “Christmas Gift City” promotion have been notified and are assured of an added Christmas treat.
The four winners of the bikes are Amasa H. Vaugh, Rt. 3, Farmington; Haskell Sebastian, Rt. 3, Fredericktown; Genevieve Yeager, Farmington; and Ronald Hammers, also of Farmington.
Those whose names were selected to receive turkeys are Mrs. Nora Merseal, Otis Williams and Mrs. J.A. Henrich of Farmington; Mrs. Luther Kennon, Rt. 2, Farmington; Mrs. Tom Stam Sr., Rt. 1, Farmington; Rosellea Moore, Rt. 3, Farmington; Mrs. Delbert Edgar, Desloge; and Marvin Mahurin of Rivermines.
Another group of lucky winners will be notified sometime this week, as there are still four bikes and eight more turkeys to be delivered in time for the holidays.
The Farmington merchants, listed last week in the large advertisement in The Press, have been working in connection with the Chamber of Commerce to make this one of the biggest holiday seasons in “The Gift City.” There are only three shopping days left until Santa and his bulging bag make their appointed rounds, but still sufficient time for all shoppers to take advantage of the wonderful gift selections still available in local stores. Many shops specialize in lovely gift wrappings that are especially appreciated by the men and hurried last-minute shoppers.
Dr. G.L. Watkins, chamber president, reminds shoppers that no matter where you live, “All roads lead to Farmington,” and while you’re in the stores, you may register for those remaining flour bikes and eight turkeys to be won. All that is needed is your name and a number between one and one million. It is hoped that you will take advantage of one of the three remaining days left to shop and visit the “Christmas Gift City” and register for the big prizes to be awarded.