Bikes, turkeys awarded in yule sales promotion

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 22, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Winners of four bikes and eight turkeys donated by Farmington merchants participating in the Chamber of Commerce “Christmas Gift City” promotion have been notified and are assured of an added Christmas treat.

The four winners of the bikes are Amasa H. Vaugh, Rt. 3, Farmington; Haskell Sebastian, Rt. 3, Fredericktown; Genevieve Yeager, Farmington; and Ronald Hammers, also of Farmington.

Those whose names were selected to receive turkeys are Mrs. Nora Merseal, Otis Williams and Mrs. J.A. Henrich of Farmington; Mrs. Luther Kennon, Rt. 2, Farmington; Mrs. Tom Stam Sr., Rt. 1, Farmington; Rosellea Moore, Rt. 3, Farmington; Mrs. Delbert Edgar, Desloge; and Marvin Mahurin of Rivermines.

Another group of lucky winners will be notified sometime this week, as there are still four bikes and eight more turkeys to be delivered in time for the holidays.