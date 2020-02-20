Bill Laut explained steel operation to Kiwanis

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
Seventeen men attended the Feb. 11 luncheon of the Farmington Kiwanis Club. Guest speaker was William Laut of Ozarks Fabricators, Inc.
Laut, introduced by past president Robert D. Lewis, program chairman, explained his company specializes in fabricating constructional steel. Such produces are shipped to large building jobs throughout the United States.
At present, he said, 100-foot-long trusses are being prepared for construction use in Kentucky. Details of welding, cleaning and painting such steel was explained by the speaker. About 500 tons of steel will pass through the plant in Farmington this month. The company employs 42 persons.
With special permission, the concern can haul loads up to 12-feet wide and 100-feet long on the highway when properly escorted. Eventually operations will be moved from Highway OO to Delassus.
The Kiwanis Club of Bismarck will open its 10th Annual Kiwanis Basketball Tournament on March 20. Finals will be on Saturday night, March 28.
Kiwanian Supt. Ronald C. Evans, a former president of the Bismarck Club, is now lieutenant-governor of Division 10, which excludes the three Kiwanis Clubs in St. Francois County. Proceeds from the tournament, he said, will be used to award a scholarship for a Bismarck High School graduate to Mineral Area College.
The Kiwanis Club of Farmington, now in its 25th anniversary year, continues its significant participation in Kiwanis International’s “Operation Drug Alert” to help warn teenagers, their parents and the public at large of the dangers of drug addiction.
This participation will be climaxed in March when the club helps bring Jack Hazelwood, a former drug addict, to St. Francois County to speak in a number of the public schools. Members of the Kiwanis Clubs of Farmington, Bismarck and Desloge and their wives will hear Hazelwood at a Joint Ladies’ Night Banquet at Rosener’s Restaurant on March 18.
An editorial by the Rev. Douglas Wasson, immediate past governor of the Rocky Mountain District of Kiwanis International appeared in a recent issue of the monthly Kiwanis magazine. Wasson revealed a teenage newcomer to his hometown in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a bright, diligent student.
Tragedy struck when the youth for some purpose mainlined a massive dose of “speed” — methedrine — into his system. The methedrine overdose caused the boy’s blood pressure to soar violently doing irreparable damage to his brain. The boy died. “Whose boy — or girl” — Wasson asked, “will die tomorrow?”
President Vinton G. Johnson said at a recent board meeting of the Farmington club: “If the Kiwanians can save one life in St. Francois County, our efforts will be well repaid.”