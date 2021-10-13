 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BISHOP HONORED BY FARMINGTON KIWANIS
0 comments

BISHOP HONORED BY FARMINGTON KIWANIS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BISHOP HONORED BY FARMINGTON KIWANIS
Kevin Jenkins

Keith Bishop, left, is presented a plaque by Kiwanis member and 24th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Pat King at a surprise presentation Sunday afternoon during a club picnic held in Engler Park. The Les Mace Fellowship award given Bishop by the club through the Kiwanis' Earl Collins Foundation of the Missouri-Arkansas District recognized him as "a dedicated and loyal member of the Farmington Kiwanis since 1974." 

Bishop, who has served as the club's secretary-treasurer for many years, as well as its president and Division 8 lieutenant governor, has had perfect attendance at Kiwanis meetings for the entire time he has been a member.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a specialized tool meant for a specific job on a specific product. Do you know what it is? If you think you know t…

2021 FHS HOMECOMING COURT
News

2021 FHS HOMECOMING COURT

Alyssa Koppeis, representing Student Council, is pictured with her escort, Jeris Files, after being crowned Farmington High School's 2021 Home…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News