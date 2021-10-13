BISHOP HONORED BY FARMINGTON KIWANIS

Keith Bishop, left, is presented a plaque by Kiwanis member and 24th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Pat King at a surprise presentation Sunday afternoon during a club picnic held in Engler Park. The Les Mace Fellowship award given Bishop by the club through the Kiwanis' Earl Collins Foundation of the Missouri-Arkansas District recognized him as "a dedicated and loyal member of the Farmington Kiwanis since 1974."
Bishop, who has served as the club's secretary-treasurer for many years, as well as its president and Division 8 lieutenant governor, has had perfect attendance at Kiwanis meetings for the entire time he has been a member.