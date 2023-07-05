BJC HealthCare of St. Louis (“BJC”) and Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City (“Saint Luke’s”) have announced they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to form an integrated, academic, Missouri-based health system capable of expanding health care access to high-quality patient care for more than six million residents in Missouri and beyond.

The letter of intent was unanimously approved by both health systems’ boards of directors.

BJC and Saint Luke’s will form a patient-centric integrated healthcare system advancing emerging and innovative models of care. Together, they will enhance the quality, access to, and affordability of patient care while improving health and reducing health disparities in the communities they serve.

With approximately $10 billion in revenue, the organizations are coming together to advance their vision of becoming the premier Midwest destination for patient care, clinical research, and medical education and the region’s most exceptional place to work and practice medicine. The health systems, which operate the top three hospitals in Missouri according to U.S. News & World Report, serve distinct geographic markets.

“Together with Saint Luke’s, we have an exciting opportunity to reinforce our commitment to providing extraordinary care to Missourians and our neighboring communities,” said BJC HealthCare President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Liekweg. “Amid the rapidly changing healthcare landscape, this is the right time to build on our established relationship with Saint Luke’s.

“With an even stronger financial foundation, we will further invest in our teams, advance the use of technologies and data to support our providers and caregivers and improve the health of our communities. These are opportunities that we can better achieve together. I am confident that BJC and Saint Luke’s together will be even better positioned to extend our legacy of clinical discovery and deliver medical breakthroughs well into the future.”

Saint Luke’s Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Melinda Estes said, “Both Saint Luke’s and BJC have well-established reputations for delivering exceptional care and elevating the health of the people we serve. Our integrated health system, with complementary expertise and team of world-class physicians and caregivers, will set a new national standard for medical education and research.

“Through our decade-long relationship as a member of the BJC Collaborative, we’ve established mutual trust and respect, so the opportunity to come together as a single integrated system that can accelerate innovation to better serve patients is a logical next step. Together, we will advance our shared mission to continue improving the health of our patients.”

As envisioned, the integrated health system is poised to deliver significant benefits, including:

To patients: Expanded access to additional services and providers led by a nationally renowned patient-first healthcare system with increased capacity to invest in medical advancement and technological innovation.

To physicians, providers, and all team members: A commitment to expanding the region’s most exceptional place to work and practice medicine by investing in the tools, training, and technologies needed to attract and retain the best and brightest in health care.

To academic and clinical researchers: An opportunity to advance medical breakthroughs by expanding access to clinical trials and accelerating innovation in patient care by building on each organization’s established strengths and affiliations in research, education, and clinical care excellence.

To local communities: A commitment to preserve equitable access to health care services and address health care disparities while honoring the roles of both organizations as civic and economic leaders, with expectations of contributing more than $1 billion in annual community benefit.

The organizations are working toward reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months. Closing, which is subject to regulatory review and the receipt of customary approvals, is expected to occur by the end of 2023.

Upon closing, the integrated health system will continue to serve BJC and Saint Luke’s distinct markets, maintain their existing brands, and operate from dual headquarters—one in St. Louis serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, and one in Kansas City serving western Missouri and portions of Kansas.

The integrated health system’s leadership team and board of directors will include representation from both BJC and Saint Luke’s. Richard Liekweg, president and CEO of BJC, will serve as CEO of the integrated health system, with the initial board chair of the integrated system coming from Saint Luke’s.