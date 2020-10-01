Blair named Community Hospital administrator

This story was originally published in the Thursday, Sept. 24, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
William D. Blair, a graduate of Duke University School of Hospital Administration, will begin his duties as administrator of Farmington Community Hospital on Oct. 5. Mr. Blair succeeds Joe Durham, who resigned earlier this summer.
The past one-and-a-half years, Mr. Blair has been serving as Materials Manager and Assistant Hospital Administrator at the Passavant Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois. Passavant Memorial is a 300-bed hospital housed in two locations and operated by the Passavant Memorial Hospital Association.
Prior to receiving his master’s degree from Duke University in the spring of 1969, Mr. Blair had worked for 10 years for Union Carbide Corporation in the area of industrial sales, production supervision and purchasing. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Personnel Management from Kansas State University.
A graduate of Hutchinson, Kansas High School and Hutchinson Junior College, Mr. Blair, along with his wife, Jody, were reared in Hutchinson. He is 39 years old and the father of two daughters, ages seven and 10.
Mr. Blair interned as a Resident in Hospital Administration in three different facilities while at Duke University. They were the Watts Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, Duke Endowment Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Duke Hospital. He holds an associate membership in the American College of Hospital Administrators.
Don R. Mell, president of the Farmington Community Hospital board of directors, said that “the board and staff are extremely pleased with Mr. Blair’s acceptance of the administrator’s position.” Mell added that, “Mr. Blair brings with him to Community Hospital a well-versed background of training and experience to guide A growing health care institution.”
Mrs. Jean Lockridge, director of nurses at Farmington Community Hospital, has served the past three months as acting administrator.
