Blair named Community Hospital administrator

This story was originally published in the Thursday, Sept. 24, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

William D. Blair, a graduate of Duke University School of Hospital Administration, will begin his duties as administrator of Farmington Community Hospital on Oct. 5. Mr. Blair succeeds Joe Durham, who resigned earlier this summer.

The past one-and-a-half years, Mr. Blair has been serving as Materials Manager and Assistant Hospital Administrator at the Passavant Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois. Passavant Memorial is a 300-bed hospital housed in two locations and operated by the Passavant Memorial Hospital Association.

Prior to receiving his master’s degree from Duke University in the spring of 1969, Mr. Blair had worked for 10 years for Union Carbide Corporation in the area of industrial sales, production supervision and purchasing. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Personnel Management from Kansas State University.

A graduate of Hutchinson, Kansas High School and Hutchinson Junior College, Mr. Blair, along with his wife, Jody, were reared in Hutchinson. He is 39 years old and the father of two daughters, ages seven and 10.