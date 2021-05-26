Blast From the Past!

In cooking, one of the first things you learn is that sometimes you have to improvise quickly when things don’t go as planned. That’s also true in writing for a newspaper. There have been times when I’ve been following a recipe when I suddenly realize I don’t have one of the ingredients and I’m at a point in preparing the dish that I can’t leave it to go buy what I need. This is when you have to make the decision: Can I leave the called for ingredient out or can I substitute something else for it?

There’s been a time or two when I’ve had to scrap what I’ve done so far and either make something else or, depending on time, call the pizza man! That’s the case now. Due to a shortened deadline, I realized there’s not enough time to gather all of the Farmer’s Market recipes. Instead, I’m bringing our readers these recipes from the past.

These are all from old cookbooks, family, friends, finds, and a vast collection that has been built through the years from many sources long since forgotten. Some of them might even be one or two of your old favorites. It’s the old saying: “When life hands you a lemon, just make lemon meringue pie!” For more memories, we’ve included some local pictures from out of the past also. – Janet Douglas, “What’s Cooking” editor

_____________________________