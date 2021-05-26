Blast From the Past!

In cooking, one of the first things you learn is that sometimes you have to improvise quickly when things don’t go as planned. That’s also true in writing for a newspaper. There have been times when I’ve been following a recipe when I suddenly realize I don’t have one of the ingredients and I’m at a point in preparing the dish that I can’t leave it to go buy what I need. This is when you have to make the decision: Can I leave the called for ingredient out or can I substitute something else for it?
There’s been a time or two when I’ve had to scrap what I’ve done so far and either make something else or, depending on time, call the pizza man! That’s the case now. Due to a shortened deadline, I realized there’s not enough time to gather all of the Farmer’s Market recipes. Instead, I’m bringing our readers these recipes from the past.
These are all from old cookbooks, family, friends, finds, and a vast collection that has been built through the years from many sources long since forgotten. Some of them might even be one or two of your old favorites. It’s the old saying: “When life hands you a lemon, just make lemon meringue pie!” For more memories, we’ve included some local pictures from out of the past also. – Janet Douglas, “What’s Cooking” editor
_____________________________
Zucchini Pancakes
Mrs. Cassidy
2 cups shredded zucchini
2 large eggs
1 cup flour
1 tsp. Baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 or 2 tsp onion soup mix
Directions
Mix all together and bake on a hot griddle or skillet in a small amount of bacon drippings or oil. Brown both sides until done.
_____________________________
Upside-Down Meatloaf
Mrs. Tom Bryant
Preheat oven to 350
Blend together 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup water. Pour into loaf pan.
Combine 1 1/2 lb. ground beef, 1/ lb. ground pork, 1/2 onion, chopped, 2 beaten eggs, 11/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper 3/4 cup breadcrumbs, and 1/2 cup milk. Press into pan. Bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes.
_____________________________
Divinity Cake
Old Famous-Barr Recipe
Prepare one angel food cake as usual, from scratch or a mix. Then frost with buttercream icing.
Buttercream Icing:
2-1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted
1/2 stick butter, softened
1 cup shortening
1 tsp. vanilla.
1/4 cup egg whites
Beat ingredients together until smooth.
In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites on high until fluffy. Fold egg whites into the creamed mixture. Ice the cake top and sides. Place pecan halves all over the cake.
_____________________________
Fish in Foil
From collection
1 lb. fish fillets
1/4 tsp. dill weed
2 Tbs. lemon juice
Onion slices
Place each fillet on a 12x18” sheet of foil. Combine dill weed and lemon juice. Sprinkle on fillets. Top with one slice onion. Seal foil and bake at 425 degrees for 35 minutes.
_____________________________
Chicken & Dumplings
Minnie Cowley
Place one good, fat hen in water to cover and boil until tender. Remove chicken and take meat from bones when it is cooled. Keep broth warm on stove.
Dumplings
1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. baking soda
Mix these with 2 beaten eggs. Then add enough flour to make a soft, but not sticky dough. Roll on a lightly floured board or waxed paper until very thin. Cut into strips and pieces about 2 inches each and let them dry. Bring chicken broth to a good boil and drop dumplings in one at a time. Don’t crowd. Cook until tender but not mushy. Add cut up chicken and serve.
_____________________________
Mom’s Potato Candy
Viola Chilton
Boil one medium-size white potato. Mash and add one box of powdered sugar. Mix together. (Do NOT add additional liquid. The potato makes enough.) Flour board or counter very lightly with additional powdered sugar; roll out mixture as you would for a jelly roll. Spread top thoroughly with peanut butter, leave 1 inch plain on each long side. Roll jelly-roll fashion, cut into 1-inch pieces and serve.
_____________________________
Beer Biscuits
Carron Hedgecorth
Preheat oven to 450
Mix together:
3 cups Bisquick
1/2 cup sugar
11/3 cups of beer.
Roll out on a lightly floured board and cut with a biscuit cutter. Bake at 450 degrees 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Makes 12
_____________________________
Refrigerator Ice Cream
Ethel Detring
1 qt. cream
1 qt. whole milk
2 eggs
1 1/4 cups sugar
11/2 tsp. vanilla
1 Junket tablet
Beat eggs and milk together. Slightly heat and then add sugar and vanilla. Add dissolved junket. Cool. Stir in cream. Freeze in trays in refrigerator freezer.
_____________________________
Heavenly Fruit Dip
Shirley Williford
1/4 cup sugar
2 Tbs. flour
1 Tbs. butter or margarine
1 cup pineapple juice
1 egg, beaten
1 cup whipping cream, beaten
Combine the sugar, flour, butter, juice and beaten egg in a heavy saucepan; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until smooth and thickened. Let cool completely.
Fold in the whipped cream.
Makes 2 cups
Serve with a variety of fruits and cheese on toothpicks.
_____________________________
Sloppy Joes
Mrs. Farnham
1 lb. ground beef
1 can tomatoes
1 sm. can tomato paste
Dice 1 med. onion and 1 green pepper, pinch of Oregano, salt and pepper to taste.
Brown ground beef with onions and peppers and seasonings. Then add the tomatoes and tomato paste. Simmer for at least one hour. Serve on buns with lots of napkins.
_____________________________
Louella’s Fried Chicken
From the Mitford Cookbook
21/2 –3 lb. broiler chicken cut up
1 quart buttermilk
2 cups self-rising flour
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 cup bacon drippings
3/4 –1 cup shortening or lard
Place the chicken pieces I a large bowl, pour in the buttermilk and place in the refrigerator to soak for two to four hours.
Combine the4 flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish and dredge in the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour.
Heat the bacon drippings and shortening in a black iron skillet over medium-high heat until a small bit of flour pops when dropped in the fat. Add the chicken, a few pieces at a time (larger pieces first as they take longer to cook), skin side down. Cover and cook the chicken for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the cover and turn the chicken over. Cook for another 15 to 20 minutes. The chicken is done when it is a light golden color. Drain on paper towels.