Blast From the Past!
Blast From the Past!

In cooking, one of the first things you learn is that sometimes you have to improvise quickly when things don’t go as planned. That’s also true in writing for a newspaper. There have been times when I’ve been following a recipe when I suddenly realize I don’t have one of the ingredients and I’m at a point in preparing the dish that I can’t leave it to go buy what I need. This is when you have to make the decision: Can I leave the called for ingredient out or can I substitute something else for it?

There’s been a time or two when I’ve had to scrap what I’ve done so far and either make something else or, depending on time, call the pizza man! That’s the case now. Due to a shortened deadline, I realized there’s not enough time to gather all of the Farmer’s Market recipes. Instead, I’m bringing our readers these recipes from the past.

These are all from old cookbooks, family, friends, finds, and a vast collection that has been built through the years from many sources long since forgotten. Some of them might even be one or two of your old favorites. It’s the old saying: “When life hands you a lemon, just make lemon meringue pie!” For more memories, we’ve included some local pictures from out of the past also. – Janet Douglas, “What’s Cooking” editor

_____________________________

The Farmington High School cheer squad participates in the 1977 Farmington High School Homecoming parade.

Zucchini Pancakes

Mrs. Cassidy

2 cups shredded zucchini

2 large eggs

1 cup flour

1 tsp. Baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1 or 2 tsp onion soup mix

Directions

Mix all together and bake on a hot griddle or skillet in a small amount of bacon drippings or oil. Brown both sides until done.

_____________________________

Upside-Down Meatloaf

Mrs. Tom Bryant

Preheat oven to 350

Blend together 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup water. Pour into loaf pan.

Combine 1 1/2  lb. ground beef, 1/ lb. ground pork, 1/2 onion, chopped, 2 beaten eggs, 11/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper 3/4 cup breadcrumbs, and 1/2 cup milk. Press into pan. Bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes.

_____________________________

Divinity Cake

Old Famous-Barr Recipe

Prepare one angel food cake as usual, from scratch or a mix. Then frost with buttercream icing.

Buttercream Icing:

2-1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1/2 stick butter, softened

1 cup shortening

1 tsp. vanilla.

1/4 cup egg whites

Beat ingredients together until smooth.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites on high until fluffy. Fold egg whites into the creamed mixture. Ice the cake top and sides. Place pecan halves all over the cake.

_____________________________

Garden Club Ladies Picnic, circa 1950s.

Fish in Foil

From collection

1 lb. fish fillets

1/4 tsp. dill weed

2 Tbs. lemon juice

Onion slices

Place each fillet on a 12x18” sheet of foil. Combine dill weed and lemon juice. Sprinkle on fillets. Top with one slice onion. Seal foil and bake at 425 degrees for 35 minutes.

_____________________________

The 1911 Farmington High School football team.

Chicken & Dumplings

Minnie Cowley

Place one good, fat hen in water to cover and boil until tender. Remove chicken and take meat from bones when it is cooled. Keep broth warm on stove.

Dumplings

1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. baking soda

Mix these with 2 beaten eggs. Then add enough flour to make a soft, but not sticky dough. Roll on a lightly floured board or waxed paper until very thin. Cut into strips and pieces about 2 inches each and let them dry. Bring chicken broth to a good boil and drop dumplings in one at a time. Don’t crowd. Cook until tender but not mushy. Add cut up chicken and serve.

Ozark Village at the junction of Ste. Genevieve Ave. and Rt. OO, from the late 1940s through the 1970s.

_____________________________

Mom’s Potato Candy

Viola Chilton

Boil one medium-size white potato. Mash and add one box of powdered sugar. Mix together. (Do NOT add additional liquid. The potato makes enough.) Flour board or counter very lightly with additional powdered sugar; roll out mixture as you would for a jelly roll. Spread top thoroughly with peanut butter, leave 1 inch plain on each long side. Roll jelly-roll fashion, cut into 1-inch pieces and serve.

_____________________________

A five-year-old girl’s birthday party from April 1989.

Beer Biscuits

Carron Hedgecorth

Preheat oven to 450

Mix together:

3 cups Bisquick

1/2 cup sugar

11/3 cups of beer.

Roll out on a lightly floured board and cut with a biscuit cutter. Bake at 450 degrees 12-15 minutes or until lightly browned. Makes 12

_____________________________

Refrigerator Ice Cream

Ethel Detring

1 qt. cream

1 qt. whole milk

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups sugar

11/2 tsp. vanilla

1 Junket tablet

Beat eggs and milk together. Slightly heat and then add sugar and vanilla. Add dissolved junket. Cool. Stir in cream. Freeze in trays in refrigerator freezer.

_____________________________

Heavenly Fruit Dip

Shirley Williford

1/4 cup sugar

2 Tbs. flour

1 Tbs. butter or margarine

1 cup pineapple juice

1 egg, beaten

1 cup whipping cream, beaten

Combine the sugar, flour, butter, juice and beaten egg in a heavy saucepan; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until smooth and thickened. Let cool completely.

Fold in the whipped cream.

Makes 2 cups

Serve with a variety of fruits and cheese on toothpicks.

_____________________________

Mrs. Harry Kollmeyer, right, was one of many local residents who enjoyed the bowling alleys in the basement of Long Memorial Hall.

Sloppy Joes

Mrs. Farnham

1 lb. ground beef

1 can tomatoes

1 sm. can tomato paste

Dice 1 med. onion and 1 green pepper, pinch of Oregano, salt and pepper to taste.

Brown ground beef with onions and peppers and seasonings. Then add the tomatoes and tomato paste. Simmer for at least one hour. Serve on buns with lots of napkins.

_____________________________

A laser-focused croquet player at the last Coffman Community Picnic and Croquet Tournament. A bounty of potluck dishes was enjoyed, and fried chicken was always on the table.

Louella’s Fried Chicken

From the Mitford Cookbook

21/2 –3 lb. broiler chicken cut up

1 quart buttermilk

2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 cup bacon drippings

3/4 –1 cup shortening or lard

Place the chicken pieces I a large bowl, pour in the buttermilk and place in the refrigerator to soak for two to four hours.

Combine the4 flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish and dredge in the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour.

Heat the bacon drippings and shortening in a black iron skillet over medium-high heat until a small bit of flour pops when dropped in the fat. Add the chicken, a few pieces at a time (larger pieces first as they take longer to cook), skin side down. Cover and cook the chicken for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the cover and turn the chicken over. Cook for another 15 to 20 minutes. The chicken is done when it is a light golden color. Drain on paper towels.

We want and need your best recipes! Send them to Janet Douglas at jvdouglas36@yahoo.com

 
