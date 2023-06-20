Lowell I. Cox of Farmington rubs his sore neck and nurses a bloody face while he gamely gives information to a state trooper at the scene of an accident on 67, about two miles north of Farmington Monday noon. Cox, driving a 1973 Porsche convertible north on 67, was fourth in line when a 1958 Chevy, driven by Loren Bauer of Poplar Bluff, pulled to the shoulder to check his car. The two cars ahead of Cox split — one made a right turn, the other a left, and Cox suddenly found there was nowhere to go.
The Porsche skidded sideways and slammed into the back of the Bauer Chevy. A passenger in the Porsche, which was owned by Farmington VW, was Bob Pate. He suffered lacerations of the head and upper body and was released from Farmington Community Hospital a day later with some 75 stiches.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, May 3, 1973, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor