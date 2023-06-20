Lowell I. Cox of Farmington rubs his sore neck and nurses a bloody face while he gamely gives information to a state trooper at the scene of an accident on 67, about two miles north of Farmington Monday noon. Cox, driving a 1973 Porsche convertible north on 67, was fourth in line when a 1958 Chevy, driven by Loren Bauer of Poplar Bluff, pulled to the shoulder to check his car. The two cars ahead of Cox split — one made a right turn, the other a left, and Cox suddenly found there was nowhere to go.