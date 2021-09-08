Blues, Brews & BBQ returns September 17-18

After taking a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Discover Farmington's Blues, Brews, & BBQ returns Sept. 17-18 to downtown Farmington for a time of great music, tasty brews and delicious barbecue.
Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and hang out at this family-friendly festival. Along with the blues bands, a craft beer garden (wristband available for those over the age of 21), unique food options, the St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned BBQ Contest, barbecue demonstrations, Beer School 101, hand-drawn caricatures, there will be a number of other events, activities and competitions.
Enthusiastic about bringing the always-popular weekend back to the Parkland, event organizer Paul Grandstaff said, "We are really excited for this year's festival. We think it's going to be a great event. We have several new features this year like the Auto's for Autism Car Show, axe throwing and the escape room, but also several great returning features such as the cornhole tournament, the wood carver, and the kid's area. Of course, as always, there will be great music, delicious food and cold drinks. We hope to see everyone there."
Always a huge draw for the Blues, Brews, and BBQ weekend is the lineup of outstanding bands that keep the groove on throughout the entire event. Friday's entertainment includes Crossroads, 5-6:30 p.m.; TreZZ HombreZZ, 7-8:30 p.m.; and the Heather Newman Band, 9-11 p.m. Saturday continues with a great lineup — Richie Darling and the Diamond Cut Blues Band, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, 1:30-3 p.m.; Hillary Fitz Band, 4-5 p.m.; Albert Castglia, 5:30-7 p.m.; Nick Schebelen, 7:30-9 p.m.; and Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
A weekend of competitive events starts off with a bang with the "Ain't No Thang Butta Chicken Wang (and beer) charity cook. All contest participants are supplied with a turn-in box and cup to use for turning in their best wing and beer combo (enough for six). for a chance to win a new grill. Turn-in is at 8 p.m. and scoring is based on chicken and as a combo. The entry fee is a donation of your choice. All donations go to a local group raising money to dig a fresh water well in rural Kenya.
The St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned BBQ Contest is promising $9,850 in prize payouts, with the Grand Champion walking away with a cash prize of $2,500 and the Reserve Grand Champion receiving $1,750. Other cash payouts include: First Place – $500; Second Place – $350; Third Place – $250; Fourth Place – $200 and Fifth Place – $100.
Another cooking competition featured during the event will be Friday night's Steak Cookoff Association-sanctioned (SCA) Steak Cookoff taking place at 201 E. Columbia St., in front of First State Community Bank. The event starts at 4 p.m. with a cooks' meeting and steak selection; and continuing with a judge's meeting at 4:45; kids' turn-in from 5:30-5:45; steak turn-in from 7-7:30; and awards presentation at 9 p.m.
Entry fees are $160 for steak and kids' NY Strip Steak, $20. The steak payout is First Place – $1,000, second place – $500; Third Place – $300; Fourth Place – $300; Fifth Place – $200; and Sixth through Tenth Place – $100. Winners in the kids' steak competition will receive trophies. Team spaces are available. SCA representative is Jim Altic. Sign up at steakcookoffs.com. For additional information contact event coordinator Grandstaff at 573-366-8540 or b3farmington@gmail.com.
Saturday keeps things moving with Hope4Autism's Autos 4 Autism Car Show from noon to 3 p.m. at Dress 2 Impress Resale Boutique, 117 E. Columbia St. and a Tire Smokin' Grudge Match starting at 5 p.m. at the Bonne Terre Dragstrip. Call 573-664-1711 for more information.
FSCB Cares' Cornhole @ B3 Single Elimination Cornhole Tournament returns for another year on Washington Street, between Music Makers and Ozarks Federal. Check in is at 1:15 p.m. and the competition starts at 2 p.m., with cash prizes for first, second and third place. The entry fee is $30 and a one-time buyback option is available for $20 per team.
Teams can pre-register at First State Community Bank's downtown branch. See Brittany Jannin or Matt Stites. Teams can register on the day of the event if spaces are still available. For more information, contact Dyllon Parmley at 573-631-8883 or Matt Stites at 636-208-0181.
For more information about Blues, Brews, & BBQ, go to the event's Facebook page or email b3farmington@gmail.com.
