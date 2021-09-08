Blues, Brews & BBQ returns September 17-18

After taking a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Discover Farmington's Blues, Brews, & BBQ returns Sept. 17-18 to downtown Farmington for a time of great music, tasty brews and delicious barbecue.

Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and hang out at this family-friendly festival. Along with the blues bands, a craft beer garden (wristband available for those over the age of 21), unique food options, the St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned BBQ Contest, barbecue demonstrations, Beer School 101, hand-drawn caricatures, there will be a number of other events, activities and competitions.

Enthusiastic about bringing the always-popular weekend back to the Parkland, event organizer Paul Grandstaff said, "We are really excited for this year's festival. We think it's going to be a great event. We have several new features this year like the Auto's for Autism Car Show, axe throwing and the escape room, but also several great returning features such as the cornhole tournament, the wood carver, and the kid's area. Of course, as always, there will be great music, delicious food and cold drinks. We hope to see everyone there."