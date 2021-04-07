Board promotes FSCB's Denkler, Sebastian

Greg Allen, chairman of the board of both First State Community Bank and First State Bancshares, announced last week that the board of directors of both entities approved the promotions of John Denkler and Matt Sebastian.

Denkler assumed the role of chief executive officer of First State Bancshares, and Sebastian will become chief executive officer of First State Community Bank as of April 1. Denkler, who has been serving as chief administration officer, previously worked for the Missouri Division of Finance before joining the organization in 1992. He has over 29 years of experience with the FSB team, primarily serving as chief credit administration officer. He has dedicated over 36 years of his career to serving the financial services industry in some capacity.

Sebastian has a long history with FSCB as well, with over 35 years of overall banking experience. He joined the FSCB team in 1991, and in addition to his new title, will continue to hold his current role as president of FSCB.