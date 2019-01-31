Board recognizes teacher, family

Recognitions and updates were the name of the game when the Farmington R-7 Board of Education recently met for its January meeting at the school district’s administration building.
A Lincoln Intermediate Center teacher was selected as this month’s Future Teachers in the Heartland honoree.
“Lincoln Intermediate Principal Matt Boyer recognized Lisa Clarey for the future teacher,” said Superintendent Matt Ruble. “Lisa does a great job for not only the students in this district but is a leader in that building.”
Also, recognized as the Heartland Heroes was the Chad Follis family.
“You don’t often have an entire family that is recognized but I thought that was great,” Rubles said. “They’ve done great things — not only for Lincoln — but also built some leadership pieces in.
“Chad Follis is an instructor over at Mineral Area College where he works with the school’s horticulture program. I don’t think they necessarily want to be called farmers just yet, but they’re really supporting Lincoln and working with their entire school community. They’re great people and their daughter is there at Lincoln. It was a very nice recognition.”
An update was heard regarding candidates who have filed for two open spots on the school board in the April election.
“We had two open spots and two candidates who filed,” Rubles said. “They are currently on the board, so it will be a similar board that we’ve had in the past. Those two individuals were Jeff Lawson and Kerry Noble.”
He noted that, because of a statute change made by the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA), the two candidates will appear on the ballot.
“Because we are running a no tax increase bond issue on the April 2 ballot, we need to have an election for the two incumbents,” Rubles said. “I can’t really explain why, it’s just something that the legislature passed last spring, so they will be on the ballot even though there are two spots on the board and two people running. It will look a little funny but that’s what we’ve got to do.”
The board also received an update related to the school district’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Program.
“For the last five years we’ve been offering a pretty comprehensive program teaching critical thinking skills integrating science, math and technology starting all the way down to the kindergarten and all the way up to high school,” Rubles said. “We’re going to continue to offer programs related to that.
“Basically, we’re going to individualize that and teach our own curriculum with some of our lead teachers over the summer and then evaluating where we’re at — designing curriculum especially for the needs of our kids. We’re excited about that step forward.”
Finally, the board heard an update related to the district’s physical education program, along with ways the program is monitoring heartrate and generating excitement within the student body about their participation.
“We’ll be evaluating where they’re at as far as their physical fitness and establishing some guidelines and baselines so that they can see their growth and where they’re going,” Rubles said.
Board members heard from Pam Bauer of the Mineral Area Volleyball Club.
“She came to give an update related to the club and thank the school district for allowing their usage of the gym,” Rubles said. “It is obviously our students who are participating and so we’re glad to do that. They will be donating some equipment back to the school district, so we definitely appreciate them for doing that.”
In respect to the recent snow days called in the school district, Rubles said, “We’ve had four snow days, which is not atypical. I would say that was the average for this time of year. We’re getting into late January so we’re going to have some weather and make-up days.
“We add our days onto the end, so we won’t make up any days unless we get into a really difficult situation. The extended forecast looks pretty good. Hopefully we’ll have two to four weeks of uninterrupted school.
“I have fielded that question several times. If I had a nickel or a dime — it might be a dollar today — for every time I had to answer that question, I’d be a rich man. I take it pretty well and joke with them.”
The board accepted the final school calendar for 2020 and, according to Rubles, took care of other “housekeeping” items.
