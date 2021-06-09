Board to add room to Johns building for sixth grade

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, May 31, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington Board of Education has voted to start construction of an additional classroom to the W.L. Johns school.

At a previous meeting of the board, all bids which had been submitted were rejected because of a lack of available funds.

Since that time, new estimates have been made and Mr. John Mell of Farmington has been employed to be the supervisor of this new construction.

It is expected that this addition will be ready for occupancy in September, and at such time the sixth grade in the south part of the city will be assigned to the school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0