 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'BOGO' closes its doors
0 comments

'BOGO' closes its doors

{{featured_button_text}}
'BOGO' Sandwiches closes its doors

BOGO Sandwiches closed its doors last week at its 12. S. Jackson St. location in Farmington. Owner Doug Thomas is hoping new owners might be found to reopen the restaurant.

 Kevin Jenkins

A popular Farmington sandwich shop has closed its doors — at least for the moment.

BOGO Sandwiches, 12 S. Jackson Street, closed Friday until further notice. Owner Doug Thomas said that he could no longer run the business.

“It was a combination of things,” he said. “There’s the COVID thing, and I’m just tired.”

The “BOGO” of BOGO Sandwiches stood for “Buy One Give One”, meaning that for every sandwich sold by the shop in a given day another sandwich was donated the following morning to one of roughly a half-dozen charity or help organizations. If 65 sandwiches were sold one day, an organization would receive 65 free sandwiches the next day to share with anyone in need.

However, all may not be lost. Thomas said that he has talked to other people interested in purchasing the business.

“We are in talks with a couple of different parties about taking it over,” he said. “We are waiting for some people to get back with me. I don’t know what the future of it is going to look like.

"We really appreciate the customer support we have had over the eight years. We made a lot of sandwiches, but we made a lot of relationships as well. That was equally important.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The tradition continues...
News

The tradition continues...

For decades, Plummer’s Hardware in downtown Farmington has been assisting generations of local residents with its wide selection of basic home…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

After the last issue's relatively easy "Take a Guess," we're going for a little bit harder one this week. It's a vintage version of something …

+5
Talk of the Town
News

Talk of the Town

This week's "Talk of the Town" question is "What do you like to do in your free time?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News