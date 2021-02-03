'BOGO' closes its doors

A popular Farmington sandwich shop has closed its doors — at least for the moment.

BOGO Sandwiches, 12 S. Jackson Street, closed Friday until further notice. Owner Doug Thomas said that he could no longer run the business.

“It was a combination of things,” he said. “There’s the COVID thing, and I’m just tired.”

The “BOGO” of BOGO Sandwiches stood for “Buy One Give One”, meaning that for every sandwich sold by the shop in a given day another sandwich was donated the following morning to one of roughly a half-dozen charity or help organizations. If 65 sandwiches were sold one day, an organization would receive 65 free sandwiches the next day to share with anyone in need.

However, all may not be lost. Thomas said that he has talked to other people interested in purchasing the business.

“We are in talks with a couple of different parties about taking it over,” he said. “We are waiting for some people to get back with me. I don’t know what the future of it is going to look like.

"We really appreciate the customer support we have had over the eight years. We made a lot of sandwiches, but we made a lot of relationships as well. That was equally important.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

