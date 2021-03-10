Bone makes COVID-19 masks for others

“I made the first ones to fit a woman’s face," she said. "They were too small for a man’s face, so I started making them bigger. I also started making a child’s a little smaller. I did my own pattern. The kid’s masks, I don’t put a wire in the top. That could break, and poke their eye, so I just make them to fit their face.”

As time went on, the demand grew and came from many different directions — especially her family and their acquaintances. Masks went all over the country. One of her sons said his company wanted some masks. The company sent Pat the material and she made and sent 150 masks to Boston, Massachusetts.

“My niece is a nurse in North Carolina — we sent her some,” Pat said. “Some went to Kansas City. My son Rodney had a friend send material with the Boston Red Sox logo. I made around 100.”

Grandchildren at the University of Miami and Illinois University received masks with the school logos on them.

“At Christmas, Bob’s family came down, she said she needed stocking stuffers,” Pat said. “Her family got masks for stocking stuffers.”

One of the first groups of Americans to be infected with COVID-19 were tourists on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. Some of Pat’s masks made it to the hospital where some of them were treated.