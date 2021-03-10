Bone makes COVID-19 masks for others

Pat Bone has been a familiar face in Farmington for years having worked at U.S. Bank for 27 years, Ozark’s Federal Savings & Loan for 13 years, and now part-time at Sweetheart Chocolates Candy Store. For the past year, however, Bone has become known around town for something entirely different — she's been making protective face masks for people in the community and beyond.
“A year ago in March, I worked Thursday the 19th at Ozark’s Federal," she said. "They called me on Monday and said that they closed the lobby. I had retired, but I was back part-time to give me something to do. I came home, and thought we had to have masks. I started to make masks and give them away.”
Pat quickly ran out of material and elastic to make masks. A lady at the post office found out she needed the materials and gave her some with Cardinals and Blues team logos. A neighbor bought her two bolts of elastic.
A notebook lists how many masks Pat has made and who she has given them to. By April of 2020, she had made 422 masks, and then she quit keeping track. Bone estimates that she has made about 3,000 masks overall over the past year.
“Other people contacted me and my kids started buying material,” she said. “The first three bolts of elastic that I had ran out. We finally got on the internet and found nice elastic. Since then, I have bought three large bolts of it.”
Pat held up a bolt of the elastic she uses. The label showed 125 yards on the roll. “This was the third of this style and I used three of the old style.”
That amount of elastic spans the length of 7.5 football fields.
“I enjoy doing them, Bob likes to give them away,” she said.
Her husband, barber Bob Bone, is the long-time owner of the Farmington Barbershop downtown.
“When she first started, she gave them to the funeral homes, the ambulance district, the fire department, the hospital,” he said.
In the beginning, Bone made the threefold flat masks similar to what many people wear now, but she ultimately decided that they were too hot to wear.
“I now make the ones like a cup over your face," she said. "I made 40 for the ambulance district.”
Pat uses two pieces of 100% cotton on the front and back, with a piece of flannel in the middle. The way they are made, they are reversible, along with being washable and reusable.
“When I make them, I tell everyone, don’t put them in the washer and dryer,” she said. “Hand wash them, and they will last you forever."
Bone described her first attempts at mask making as "trial and error."
“I made the first ones to fit a woman’s face," she said. "They were too small for a man’s face, so I started making them bigger. I also started making a child’s a little smaller. I did my own pattern. The kid’s masks, I don’t put a wire in the top. That could break, and poke their eye, so I just make them to fit their face.”
As time went on, the demand grew and came from many different directions — especially her family and their acquaintances. Masks went all over the country. One of her sons said his company wanted some masks. The company sent Pat the material and she made and sent 150 masks to Boston, Massachusetts.
“My niece is a nurse in North Carolina — we sent her some,” Pat said. “Some went to Kansas City. My son Rodney had a friend send material with the Boston Red Sox logo. I made around 100.”
Grandchildren at the University of Miami and Illinois University received masks with the school logos on them.
“At Christmas, Bob’s family came down, she said she needed stocking stuffers,” Pat said. “Her family got masks for stocking stuffers.”
One of the first groups of Americans to be infected with COVID-19 were tourists on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship. Some of Pat’s masks made it to the hospital where some of them were treated.
Bob stated that their youngest son is in the medical field. “He had to go to Omaha, Nebraska, and talk to some personnel at the hospital. My son was on the fourth floor and some of the people from the Diamond Princess was on the fifth floor. We sent some masks to them, too.”
With a home embroidery machine, Pat also embroidered initials on some of the masks. She made a mask for all of Farmington’s senior volleyball girls.
“I didn’t charge for the masks, but I did charge $5 for the embroidery of the Farmington High School and the initials,” she said.
Over time, Pat started doing theme masks reflecting the holidays as they come along. “I make them for Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Valentine’s. Now I am making them for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. If we have to wear them, we should have something fun on our face, that’s my philosophy.”
One end of her dining room table holds the sewing machine where Pat does her work. From where she sets, Pat watches the television of evenings and make 10-20 masks. With all the sewing she does, she eventually broke her machine.
“When I started I had a basic Singer sewing machine,” she said. “It quit running after about 1,000 masks. I could not buy a machine anywhere around here. We couldn’t even buy a part. My son-in-law went online and bought me the same machine that I bought eight years ago for $150. Today it cost $400. Bob then took mine and had it repaired, so now I have two.”
Pat said that for quite some time, businesses couldn’t even find masks, and told her that were paying $15-20 for a mask and that they were substandard. When Pat first started, a factory contacted her and wanted to buy some masks from her. Pat and another lady made the masks. However, after one order she decided not sell them anymore.
“My first experience at selling them, it ended the fun for me right away,” she said. “I thought, I don’t want to make masks to make money. That’s not what this is all about. I want to masks when I want to make them and how I want to make them.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com