Steve Bost, the “Johnny Apple Seed” of the Ozark Chinquapin will be speaking July 18 at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St.

The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. with a social time and refreshments. The program follows at 7 p.m.

“Most people have never seen an Ozark Chinquapin tree, but Steve Bost hopes someday sitting in its shade and tasting its nuts will once again be commonplace,” said Sue Hagan a member of the East Ozarks Audubon Society. AA member of the chestnut family—it’s sometimes called the Ozark chestnut—the tree was once dominant in parts of the Ozarks.”

According to Hagan, Chinquapins all but disappeared in the 1950s and 60s due to a fungus, also known as chestnut blight.

“Suffering one of the greatest species die-offs in modern history, this once magnificent tree — up to 65 feet in height and 3 feet in diameter — was reduced to little more than brushy shrubs with root suckers that re-sprout after the above-ground portion dies,” she said. “Bost had never seen a Chinquapin growing up in Missouri but he heard stories from old-timers about the trees and their tasty nuts. The rot-resistant lumber had been used for furniture, barns, railroad ties and fence posts.

“Steve Bost began a search, and in 2006 he found his first living specimen. One year later he founded the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation. He and hundreds of volunteers located 45 rare mature trees. They collected the nuts in hopes of protecting their genetic diversity. And their efforts have started showing success.”

Hagen noted that, although very few seeds are produced, the Ozark Chinquapin is more genetically-diverse than any other North American chestnut species.

“Some of the remaining large trees proved to have some resistance to the blight, and manual cross pollination has enhanced their resistance,” she said. “There are now over a thousand blight-resistant chinquapins growing in three states. Most are in Missouri, with others in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Seeds for planting Ozark Chinquapin are now being widely distributed, though special care is needed in their early stages to guard against drought, infestation, and animal damage.

“And the search for older survivors is still ongoing. Each new find has the potential to add more blight resistance to the stock. The future of the Ozark Chinquapin is uncertain, but one thing is sure — there is hope. Perhaps one day our children’s children will be filling their pockets with delicious Chinquapins, just as our ancestors did.”