Bottle rockets injure three over holiday weekend

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, July 7, 1992 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Two teenagers are legally blind in one eye and a 41-year-old man may develop vision problems as a result of bottle rockets hitting them over the holiday weekend.

Dr. Joh Fitz, a Farmington ophthalmologist, said four people were treated in local emergency rooms. A 7-year-old boy was diagnosed as uninjured after a firecracker blew up near one eye.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl now have blind spots in the middle of their vision from trauma caused by bottle rocket impacts. According to Fitz, they are legally blind. “They can’t see the big ‘E’ on eye charts,” he said. “It’s non-correctable.”

He said the rockets did not blow up near the eyes, but the impact caused shockwaves that upset the back of the eyes.

The other person also suffered significant trauma to the eye — glaucoma has developed. Fitz said it will be a long-term problem that could be further complicated. He said cataracts or retinal detachment might occur in the next few months.

“At the very least, this man has glaucoma caused by pressure inside the eye,” said Fitz, a Farmington native who has been practicing medicine here the past six years. “But glaucoma is treatable.”

Fitz said there have been one to two blinding injuries every Fourth of July weekend the past six years. He said this was the worst year.

The president-elect of the state Ophthalmological Society, Fitz says he will try to get the state Medical Association to sponsor a bill to outlaw class C (bottle rockets and large firecrackers) fireworks. Missouri, according to Fitz, is one of eight states that sell class C fireworks.

“More than 10,000 people each year are injured by fireworks,” said Fitz, who will assume the presidency of the state Ophthalmological Society next April. “But this is a conservative estimate because this accounts for only those treated in emergency rooms, not in doctors’ offices. About a third of these injuries are eye-related.”