Boy Scout drive receipts near $800

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 10, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The 1950 Boy Scout finance campaign in Farmington has reached a successful goal, it was announced today by Frank Plumlee, community chairman of the drive.
Receipts of near $800 were reported already in this week by workers in Farmington. Some workers’ returns have yet to be made and some pledges are yet to come in so it is expected to do better than $800 when the drive is finished.
The drive was put underway with a kick-off breakfast at the Murphy-Long church building Saturday morning, Oct. 21.
Ray Roberts made an address at the time and Harry Porter, a St. Louis Scout executive who is a native of Farmington, made a short talk. Most of the drive was completed on that date.
No quota was set for the drive, Plumlee said, but the campaign leaders and volunteers who solicited the funds, were confident that their efforts in calling on the residents would receive the generous response demonstrated in the drive, because the public everywhere is acquainted with the tremendous value of the Scouting movement, and will readily take advantage of an opportunity to help their Boy Scouts.
Scouts in Farmington are members of the St. Louis Council of Boy Scouts. The St. Louis Community Chest helps support the council’s activities in the St. Louis and immediate county districts.
The money raised in the Scout finance campaign in these outlying council districts will help support the St. Louis Council’s field service organization, adult leadership training center and five camping reservations. These advantages are available to all local Boy Scouts and their adult leaders. The services administered through the St. Louis Council offices in St. Louis are approved by national Scout leaders as the most efficient method of bring Scouting’s program of character-building, citizenship and training to the most youths at the least cost. It enables local Scouts to enjoy opportunities which the community itself could not afford.
In expressing his appreciation, Plumlee said that without the wholehearted public support the campaign could not have reached this successful goal.
