Boy Scout drive receipts near $800

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Nov. 10, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The 1950 Boy Scout finance campaign in Farmington has reached a successful goal, it was announced today by Frank Plumlee, community chairman of the drive.

Receipts of near $800 were reported already in this week by workers in Farmington. Some workers’ returns have yet to be made and some pledges are yet to come in so it is expected to do better than $800 when the drive is finished.

The drive was put underway with a kick-off breakfast at the Murphy-Long church building Saturday morning, Oct. 21.

Ray Roberts made an address at the time and Harry Porter, a St. Louis Scout executive who is a native of Farmington, made a short talk. Most of the drive was completed on that date.

No quota was set for the drive, Plumlee said, but the campaign leaders and volunteers who solicited the funds, were confident that their efforts in calling on the residents would receive the generous response demonstrated in the drive, because the public everywhere is acquainted with the tremendous value of the Scouting movement, and will readily take advantage of an opportunity to help their Boy Scouts.