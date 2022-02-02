Boy Scouts to develop tract of land south of Farmington

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 25, 1962, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Russell L. Dearmont, council president, has announced that the St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, has just acquired 3,985 acres of land, 2,498 acres in St. Francois County and 1,487 acres in Madison County.

"The newly acquired property will be developed as additional camp property to meet the need for the increasing number of boys participating in the Scouting Program annually, " Dearmont said.

Camping property presently being used by the 41,242 Scouts in the St. Louis area are Irondale Reservation, Irondale; Beaumont Reservation, Eureka; Lions' Den Reservation, Imperial and Scudder Forestry Camp, Lesterville.

The new property is located 10 miles south of Farmington, just outside of Knob Lick. It is bounded on the south by the Little St. Francois River and on the north by the Missouri Pacific Railroad. It is gentle, rolling and has timber suitable for camp purposes.

The terrain is ideal for the construction of a 135-acre lake which will provide the Scouts of the St. Louis Area Council a complete aquatics program,

Although development plans are not complete, it is estimated that property will support a minimum of five separate camping operations. Each would accommodate as many as 250 scouts on 12 to 15 separate troop sites.

A historical sketch of property, which was part of the Mine LaMotte Estate, indicates that the first patent on the property was issued in 1712 by Louis XIV. The history of the property is traced from the French Government to the Spanish Government until the time that the land was confirmed by the United States Congress in 1827. There are photostats of the original conveyance of the property, by President Martin Van Buren to Francis Valle and Jean Baptiste Valle, dated March 25, 1839.

