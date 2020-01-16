Brando's to make first Expo appearance

Among the vendors making their first appearance at this year’s Home Garden & Outdoor Expo will be Brandon and Kelli Hubbs, the owners of Brando’s Custom Woodworking, 3325 Highway 221 in Doe Run.
The young couple has experienced a great deal of success since the business first opened in Doe Run several years ago.
Brandon grew up in Viburnum, Missouri, where he graduated from high school in 2014 having won five state championships in woodworking. The shop officially opened shortly after his 20th birthday and Brandon’s currently pursuing designation as a cabinetry specialist by the National Kitchen & Bath Association.
“Who knew a project in junior high shop class would ignite my passion for woodworking and lead to a career as a custom craftsmen and small business owner?” Brandon asked, breaking into a wide smile. “Five state championships confirmed working with wood was not just a passion but a gift.
“At the age of 18, I built cabinets for my first client in my parents’ basement. Before I graduated from Mineral Area College, my business had outgrown the workspace, so with the expertise of my dad and my uncle, we built my shop in Doe Run.”
Kelli recently found herself becoming even more involved in her husband’s custom woodworking business than she had before.
“I graduated with a degree in interior design from Southeast Missouri State University and worked as a designer in Clayton until this summer when I joined my husband's business as an Associate Kitchen & Bath Certified Designer due to the growth of the business,” she said. ““Every day I’m grateful to be blessed with a fulfilling career that allows me to serve clients and leave a lasting impression in their home.”
Asked why the couple decided to take part in their first Home Garden & Outdoor Expo, Kelli said, “When I started working here after leaving Clayton, one thing I wanted to do was to do a home show. I’d been to some of them and there’s a lot of exposure. You can talk to a lot of people. We looked at some in St. Louis, but they were out of our price range and out of our network. We don’t know a lot of people in St. Louis.
“When the Farmington one came up, we were super excited about it because there are a lot of people we serve in this community. We’re still brainstorming a lot about our booth and we’re looking forward to meeting and speaking with people who are thinking about changing the look of their kitchens or bathrooms, as well as get to see many of our customers we’ve worked with in the past.”
