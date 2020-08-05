Braving the pandemic

Asked why the chamber has decided now is the right time for a virtual community awards program, Hente said, “We don’t believe that a pandemic should stop deserving people from being honored,” Hente said. “We kept hoping to reschedule it, but then everything keeps changing and we want everyone to be safe and feel comfortable attending.

“One of the things I love about the banquet is seeing people receive awards who don’t fully realize the impact — the compounded effect — of their actions. They do the right thing every day and they don’t realize how it all adds up until this award is presented and everything is laid out that they’ve done. Many of them contribute so much energy and thought and time, as well as money, towards making our community a better place to live. It’s very inspiring to me.”

Hente added that, plans are still being finalized on how the award recipients will be made aware of and physically receive their award. Once the video is completed, however, it will be made available for viewing on the chamber Facebook page, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.

Whether or not an individual, organization or business receives an award, Hente made it clear that she believes everyone has been putting in an almost superhuman effort to rise above the pitfalls of trying to survive and thrive despite these difficult times.