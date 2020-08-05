Braving the pandemic

Making it through a worldwide pandemic has been no picnic for local businesses, nor for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce that has been forced to utilize a lot of “out of the box thinking” in continuing to fulfill its mission to represent, enhance and encourage the business community.
Because the annual chamber awards banquet, originally scheduled in April, had to be cancelled in response to the COVID-19 shutdown, Executive Director Candy Hente and Director of Events Cassie Thomas decided to celebrate the event a little differently this year by showcasing the awards ceremony through the means of an online video that people will be able to view in the safety of their own home or business.
“We feel it is important to honor those in our community that are deserving and would like to do a video with you announcing your award recipient,” Thomas said. “We have reserved the Sara Barton Murphy Community Room at the Farmington Library this week where our presenters will be videoed making brief award speeches about the individual winners. Max Burch has agreed to be the videographer. We are hoping to get the finished video released no later than the second week of September.”
According to Hente, the chamber’s relationship with Burch, a local freelance videographer and editor, began with his involvement in an earlier community project.
“We worked with Max to produce the ‘Supporting the Frontline in the Parkland’ video and he did an excellent job, so we are really happy to partner with him on this project,” she said. “We actually have a couple of more projects in the works with him as well.”
Asked why the chamber has decided now is the right time for a virtual community awards program, Hente said, “We don’t believe that a pandemic should stop deserving people from being honored,” Hente said. “We kept hoping to reschedule it, but then everything keeps changing and we want everyone to be safe and feel comfortable attending.
“One of the things I love about the banquet is seeing people receive awards who don’t fully realize the impact — the compounded effect — of their actions. They do the right thing every day and they don’t realize how it all adds up until this award is presented and everything is laid out that they’ve done. Many of them contribute so much energy and thought and time, as well as money, towards making our community a better place to live. It’s very inspiring to me.”
Hente added that, plans are still being finalized on how the award recipients will be made aware of and physically receive their award. Once the video is completed, however, it will be made available for viewing on the chamber Facebook page, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Linkedin.
Whether or not an individual, organization or business receives an award, Hente made it clear that she believes everyone has been putting in an almost superhuman effort to rise above the pitfalls of trying to survive and thrive despite these difficult times.
I am so thrilled with the way our business community has adapted to the challenges that they have faced,” she said. “All of our members that we’ve touched base with have been so creative. We are working hard even now to help them in the event there is any kind of second wave that comes through. But many of them have weathered the storm better than ever and it’s due to their creativity and ingenuity that they have thrived.”
As one might imagine, an organization like the chamber that does so much of its work on a face-to-face basis, a number of changes have had to be made.
“We immediately switched all of our meetings to a virtual format,” Hente said. “We invested in the Zoom platform and we have not missed a beat. When it came to our morning mixers and our luncheon, we have carried on as normal. We’re still trying to decide what is going to happen with our August luncheon at this point — if we’re going to be able to meet in person or not. We do have a wonderful speaker, Joe Fingerhut, lined up that will make an excellent webinar. He’ll be speaking on the mindset of success and I think he’s going to be an excellent speaker for us — especially right now.”
Despite the limitations brought on by the pandemic, Hente has no doubt that the chamber has and will continue to make a positive impact on the local business community. In fact, a brief listing of the chamber’s accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic is in itself quite impressive. It has:
• Created the “Farmington Region Food To Go” Facebook page which quickly grew to over 4,500 members and helped promote all local restaurants and their changes in business.
• Disseminated information on all types of financial assistance programs, including the federal CARES Act information and SBA assistance, and broken down the complex legislation into understandable pieces and seeking clarification from federal and state experts as needed.
• Spearheaded the “Support the Frontline in the Parkland” initiative by providing yard signs, a Facebook group, professional video and Meal Train sign-ups for meal donations and cooperation among all St. Francois County chambers of commerce. In addition, it has promoted the initiative via radio, newspaper and social media outlets. According to Hente, the initiative has benefited local restaurants as well as first responders.
• Contacted every chamber member to check in, offer comfort and help.
• Maintained all recurring monthly networking meetings, such as the Morning Mixer and luncheons via Zoom.
• Connected members with much needed PPE.
• Coordinated and set up webinars on a variety of subjects that have included US Chamber VP of Small Business Policy on CARES Act; Breaking Through Roadblocks to Productivity; Increasing Your Online Presence; and Managing Social Media.
The most recent chamber project is the Doorway to the Parkland in which local artists will provide a way for the city of Farmington to offer visitors a colorful, creative and memorable way to remember the community.
“The door project has been very helpful to help us offset the loss of revenue from Country Days and it is also a good service to our members, as well as our community,” Hente said. “It’s also something we can still do while practicing physical distancing.”
Much like the TV infomercials who promise, “but wait, there’s more,” the chamber has something else up it’s sleeve that Hente was champing at the bit to reveal.
“Wanna’ hear what’s in the cooker?” she asked. “This is going to be so exciting! We’re going to release an app that’s going to be called ‘Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland,” and it’s already in development. Right now, we’re signing businesses on that want to be listed on the app. One of the things that stirred the creation of this was when we had a focus group that came together to brainstorm about shop local programs. Most of the ones we found were honestly kind of ‘cheesy.’ We wanted a way to better connect customers with local businesses. There are many reasons that people shop local and it’s not just because it’s out of the goodness of their heart.
“It’s because it’s more convenient — they don’t have to drive as far. They find really unique, awesome items that they might not find anywhere else and they get it right away! They don’t have to wait for it to come in the mail or drive to the city. There’s less traffic and time involved than driving to the city and many of our local retailers are online, so you can shop from them right online and pick it up the next day at their store. The prices here are really comparable, but a lot of people’s perception of that is that they need to go out and see that the prices are comparable.
“Under the ‘eat’ portion, people will be able to scroll down a list of local restaurants. It will have their hours, their days, their menu, pictures — and if they have a special offer or discount, it will be listed on there as well. The same with the retail — and the businesses will be able to send out push notifications through the chamber to everyone who has downloaded the app. So, if they have a change in business or they have a huge sale, we can push it out through the app to users. On the ‘play’ part of it, it’s going to have outdoor recreation and indoor recreation opportunities, as well as events. If it’s the weekend and you want to do something fun, you open the app and find what’s going on there.”
Hente expects the app to be available for download starting in September. For more information about having a business or event appear on the app, call the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce at 573-756-3615.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
