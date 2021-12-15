 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breakfast with Santa brings out happy kids, parents

Santa Claus came back to Farmington to have breakfast with some of his greatest fans Saturday morning at Long Memorial Hall.

A busy man for the next two weeks, the jolly old elf listened to the children as they shared their last minute Christmas lists of what they hope Santa puts under the tree and in their stockings. "Old St. Nick" sat for pictures with the kids and several parents while Christmas music played in the background and the toy trains ran on their tracks in Winter Wonderland.

Santa is returning to Winter Wonderland at 8 a.m. Saturday for a final breakfast with children who have advanced seating.

All photos by Mark Marberry, staff writer

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a little bit different than usual. We want to find out how much our readers know about styles of clothing from yes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News