Breakfast with Santa brings out happy kids, parents

Santa Claus came back to Farmington to have breakfast with some of his greatest fans Saturday morning at Long Memorial Hall.
A busy man for the next two weeks, the jolly old elf listened to the children as they shared their last minute Christmas lists of what they hope Santa puts under the tree and in their stockings. "Old St. Nick" sat for pictures with the kids and several parents while Christmas music played in the background and the toy trains ran on their tracks in Winter Wonderland.
Santa is returning to Winter Wonderland at 8 a.m. Saturday for a final breakfast with children who have advanced seating.
All photos by Mark Marberry, staff writer
