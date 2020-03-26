Breakfield named to SLCP dean's list
0 comments

Breakfield named to SLCP dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Breakfield named to pharmacy college dean's list

Kennedy Breakfield

 Submitted photo

Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy (SLCP) dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

SLCP is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation. Founded in 1864, the college has a rich history as an independent institution that continues to lead pharmacy and health care education.

The college offers both undergraduate and professional degrees. Undergraduate degrees prepare students for health professions careers and also serve as the foundation for graduate or professional study, while the college’s doctor of pharmacy program prepares students to be leaders and innovators in the profession of pharmacy.

Students come to the college from 33 states and 25 countries. To learn more, visit stlcop.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
View from the family tree
News

View from the family tree

  • Updated

One of the most cherished memories of many a child is the experience of climbing a back yard tree and enjoying a view of their world from a hi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News