 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breakfield named to UHSP dean’s list for spring 2021
0 comments

Breakfield named to UHSP dean’s list for spring 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kennedy Breakfield Mug

Kennedy Breakfield

Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington has been named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis (UHSP) for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

For more than 155 years, UHSP has provided a world-class education for health care leaders and innovators.

Since its founding, the campus has been a place where future professionals and practitioners come together to learn, grow, challenge each other, and find new ways to tackle society's most pressing health care problems.

The university offers undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. Undergraduate degrees prepare students for health professions careers and also serve as the foundation for graduate or professional study, while the university’s doctor of pharmacy program prepares students to be leaders and innovators in the profession of pharmacy.

To learn more, visit uhsp.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This strange looking gadget actually performs two jobs well. Do you know what it is? f you think you know what it is, send an email with your …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

Do you know what it's called? f you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News