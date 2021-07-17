Breakfield named to UHSP dean’s list for spring 2021

Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington has been named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis (UHSP) for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

For more than 155 years, UHSP has provided a world-class education for health care leaders and innovators.

Since its founding, the campus has been a place where future professionals and practitioners come together to learn, grow, challenge each other, and find new ways to tackle society's most pressing health care problems.

The university offers undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. Undergraduate degrees prepare students for health professions careers and also serve as the foundation for graduate or professional study, while the university’s doctor of pharmacy program prepares students to be leaders and innovators in the profession of pharmacy.

To learn more, visit uhsp.edu.

