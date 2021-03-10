 Skip to main content
Breakfield named to UHSP dean's list
Breakfield named to UHSP dean's list

Kennedy Breakfield

Kennedy Breakfield of Farmington has been named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

For more than 155 years, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis has provided a world-class education for health care leaders and innovators.

Since its founding, the campus has been a place where future professionals and practitioners come together to learn, grow, challenge each other, and find new ways to tackle society's most pressing health care problems. 

The University offers undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. Undergraduate degrees prepare students for health professions careers and also serve as the foundation for graduate or professional study, while the University’s Doctor of Pharmacy program prepares students to be leaders and innovators in the profession of pharmacy.

To learn more, visit uhsp.edu.

