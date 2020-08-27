Bree Owens is Fair Queen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 20, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

“I feel that the main thing I have learned is how to have good clean competition and I’ve met a lot of good people,” said new St. Francois County Fair Queen Bree Owens.

Owens, of Farmington, was crowned in front of a sparse crowd Tuesday night at the fairgrounds. Retiring queen Kim Thomas placed the symbolic tiara atop her replacement’s head in a dusk ceremony.

As queen, Owens will attend the fair each night, helping out where organizers need her. One of her main chores will be awarding prizes at the livestock competitions, although she will also meander throughout the crowd.

The Mineral Area Retired Teachers Association sponsored the competition and the Fair Board presented Owens with a check to be used if she plans to participate in the state pageant.

The 17-year-old Owens is the daughter of Stephen and Mary Owens of Farmington. First runner-up Kelly Lynn Haug is also of Farmington and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Haug. Second and third runners-up Teresa Johnson and Gena Johnson are sisters, and the daughters of Mike and Paula Tiefenauer of Desloge.

