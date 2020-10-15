'Bridge Building Competition' going virtual

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District is busy making alternate plans for this year’s 17th Annual Bridge Building Competition.

“While this year’s competition will look a bit different than past competitions, the goal remains the same. As always, our hope in holding the competition is that students will gain an appreciation of STEM careers—specifically engineering,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark.

Clark explained the bridge competition challenges high school juniors and seniors in MoDOT’s Southeast District to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials.

Bridge kits were delivered to participating high schools on Sept. 22. The kits contain balsa wood, string and glue that can be used in the construction of each model bridge.

“Students are now hard at work to design and construct their bridges,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks. “Typically, hundreds of students join us as the competition concludes with a bridge breaking ceremony to put their bridges to the test.”

Out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus, MoDOT is making alternate plans for this year’s ceremony.