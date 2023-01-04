Brockmiller Construction announces Giessing, Rogers promotions

Paul Brockmiller, chairman of the board of Brockmiller Construction, announced recently the board of directors approved promoting Bill Giessing and Colin Rogers.

Giessing will assume the role of chief executive officer and Rogers will become president effective Jan. 1.

Giessing, who has served as president since 2017, previously worked for the U.S. Army and PepsiCo before joining the organization in 1995. He has more than 27 years of experience with the Brockmiller team, previously serving as project manager and vice president.

Rogers, who has served as vice president since 2017, received a bachelor's degree in construction management from Missouri State University in Springfield, and is a Farmington native. He previously worked for J.E. Dunn Construction before joining Brockmiller Construction in 2010. He also serves as the president of Mideast Missouri Contractors Association.

Since 1926, Brockmiller Construction has been known for its service to the community as a general contractor. Brockmiller Construction has been an employee-owned company since 2015. The company specializes in a wide range of projects including performing arts centers, sports facilities, health care facilities, hotels, churches, office buildings, government buildings, sewer and water treatment plants, pools and water parks, FEMA structures, industrial facilities, warehouses, pre-engineered metal buildings, bridges and retail centers.