Brockmiller helps Presbyterian Manor reach goal

Thanks to a recent $5,000 gift from Brockmiller Construction Company, the Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s "Give. Gather. Grow." campaign has raised 98% of the funds needed to complete a 3,500 square-foot fellowship center for the senior living community.

An anonymous gift of $1 million to Farmington Presbyterian Manor served as a springboard to funding for the project. Of the $1.25 million goal, only $4,200 is needed to fully fund the project.

The Hull Family Fellowship Center, named in honor of Executive Director Jane Hull, will provide space where community members can hold everything from weekly worship services to anniversary parties. There will also be an outdoor patio and garden area where residents can reconnect with nature, and enjoy the healing and therapeutic effects of fresh air and sunshine.

According to Hull, the project is almost completed and ready for residents to enjoy.

"COVID-19 is affecting completion of the project, but the restrictions on group activities and visitation illustrate how important this space will be to residents, providing a safe place for them to enjoy sunshine and fresh air," she said. "No one could have predicted how much the need for this project was going to intensify."