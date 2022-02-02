Brown appointed permanent Farmington postmaster

This story originally appeared in the Friday, January 16, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Elmer W. Brown, who has been serving as acting postmaster at Farmington since February 1, 1940, this week received a communication from Congressman Clyde Williams stating that since he had received the highest grade in the recent examination for postmaster, it was a pleasure to recommend his name to the Post Office Department for appointment as Permanent Postmaster at Farmington.

Confirmation of the appointment by the United States Senate is expected on any day and when this occurs it will mark the end of a period of almost two years during which the local post office has been handled as a temporary appointment.

The appointment of Mr. Brown to this responsible position will meet with the approval of the general public. During the two years he has been in the office, he has made a truly fine record for efficiency and accommodation. Since his appointment, he has told us that he expects to render the same kind of service in the future, and we know that such will be the case.

Postmasterships are now permanent appointments, holding for life, or until the retirement age is reached and we congratulate Mr. Brown upon his appointment.

