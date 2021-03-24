 Skip to main content
BRYANT CHOSEN FEATURE TEACHER
BRYANT CHOSEN FEATURE TEACHER

BRYANT CHOSEN FEATURE TEACHER
Mark Marberry

During the Farmington Board of Education meeting for March, Jefferson Elementary School Principal Aaron Bryant, left, presents the school's Feature Teacher Award to Timothy Pitcher, physical education instructor. 

Congratulations Mr. Pitcher!

